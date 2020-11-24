WAUSEON — The 12th year of the Chad Burt era at Wauseon mirrored much of the consistent success the Indians have enjoyed over the last decade-plus.
The Indians finished a respectable third in the NWOAL behind league champ Evergreen and rival Archbold, reached the district tournament for the eighth time in 12 seasons and battled with undefeated No. 1 Lima Shawnee in the D-II district semifinals before falling, 69-54.
Six lettermen return for the 2020-21 campaign and the drive to keep up the program’s high standard is a key in the development for 2020-21.
“We have many faces in new roles,” said Burt, now 212-74 in his tenure as Indian mentor. “We have won 17 or more games for nine years in a row and we have a group of kids that are eager to compete and establish themselves at the varsity level.”
To do so, the Indians will need to build around a roster that will miss a pair of double-digit scorers in Noah Tester (13 ppg, 6 rpg, first team all NWOAL and District 7) and Sean Brock (13 ppg, 6 rpg, second team all-NWOAL, first team District 7).
To do so, senior wing Connar Penrod (6-2, 10.4 ppg, honorable mention all-NWOAL and District 7) and junior guard Jonas Tester (6-2, 10.4 ppg, honorable mention all-NWOAL and District 7) will be leaned on in bigger capacities as two of the top leaders returning for this season.
Along with Penrod, seniors Tyson Britsch, Kolton DeGroff, Isaac Wilson and Easton Delgado bring back veteran experience.
“We graduated a senior group that made tremendous contributions both on and off the court,” explained Burt. “They will be difficult to replace. Team ball handling will be a point of emphasis and a major concern. We will need to develop our perimeter skills to be successful offensively. We lack overall height so rebounding is a concern.”
The 2019-20 season gave plenty of opportunities for the current roster to experience competitive basketball as the Indians played in 11 games decided by single digits, including six decided by three points or fewer (2-4).
Seniors Noah Sauber and Jacob Hageman will be newcomers to the varsity scene, joined by a large junior contingent of Clay Stump, Carson Burt, Krue Powers and Matt Shaw and sophomores Jude Armstrong and Landon Hines.
“We have a group that is hard-working and athletic overall,” noted Burt. “They are eager to follow up on the success from previous years and have been competing hard in practice.”
The Indians will begin their season with a pair of non-league rivalry contests at Archbold and at home against Fairview. Challenging non-league dates await with games against NLL powers Sylvania Northview and Southview, Perrysburg, Springfield and Anthony Wayne and a home date with talented Rossford on Jan. 23. NWOAL play begins Jan. 7 at home against Bryan as the Indians will get rival Archbold at home to end the regular season and will travel to defending league titlist Evergreen on Jan. 29.
“Overall the league will be as balanced and competitive as it has been in a long time with a number of teams capable of winning the league title,” said Burt. “Teams will have to be ready night in and night out in the league to make a run at the title.”
