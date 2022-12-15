With a pair of convincing wins to cap a four-game road stretch, Defiance will return home for six straight home games and five straight at ‘The Dawg Pound’ in 2022 with a 4-1 mark in their first five contests.
The Bulldogs were one of five Western Buckeye League teams to win their league opener, outlasting St. Marys and 6-11 Ohio State commit Austin Parks’ 26 points to pick up a 67-61 road win before dismissing any worries of a slow start the following night by beating Bryan soundly, 73-42.
The schedule doesn’t get easier, however, as an always tricky Van Wert squad will visit DHS Friday evening before Division I Findlay comes to town for an afternoon tilt Saturday.
“It’s an awesome barometer of where we’re at night in and night out,” said DHS coach Bryn Lehman of the return to the grind with a shot in the arm from last week. “Last Friday goes to show you when you can play at a high level and compete with a team in the Elite 8 a year ago, it’s a massive confidence builder. It was a great weekend, but it doesn’t get any easier. We’ve got an absolute grind the next four games before Christmas.”
VAN WERT AT DEFIANCE
Following a long football playoff run, Van Wert only got its season started last Friday and did so in lopsided fashion by beating Celina 51-29. The Cougars followed that with a 48-44 win over a solid Kalida squad to enter Friday’s league clash with Defiance at 2-0.
Just like the Bulldogs, Van Wert will rely on seniors to power any potential hoops prowess under fourth-year head coach Ben Laudick (37-33).
The top five scorers on the VW roster are all seniors, led by 6-4 senior forward Aidan Pratt. The all-Ohio quarterback has 14.5 points per game in the first two contests. Senior guard Carson Smith hit three treys against Kalida and averages 10 ppg while Luke Wessell (6-2, Sr., forward, 9.5 ppg), Nate Phillips (6-3, Sr., guard, 6.5 ppg), AJ Proffitt (Sr., guard, 4 ppg) and Garett Gunter (6-0, Sr., guard, 4 ppg).
“Their top six guys are seniors that have gotten a lot of minutes and played a ton of basketball,” said Lehman of Friday’s foe. “They’re very athletic, they can score a number of different ways and they can run in transition. Limiting their layups and their transition game is the number one key for us.”
Defiance has won four straight against Van Wert in a perennially streaky series. Previous to Defiance’s four wins, Van Wert took four straight and before that, the Bulldogs again won four in a row.
The Bulldogs took to the road and nabbed a 46-43 win in ‘The Cougars’ Den’ en route to a WBL runner-up finish while Van Wert went 6-3 in league play in a three-way tie for third before falling in the sectional finals to Wauseon.
For Defiance, the steps needed to continue improving — rebounding and improved shooting — ticked up over the weekend. The Bulldogs hit 8-of-18 from long range against St. Marys while out-rebounding Bryan 37-21 the following night.
The weekend was especially kind to the Bulldogs’ top two scorers as senior guard Bradyn Shaw (17.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.8 apg) had 49 points in the two contests, including a career-high 30 against St. Marys on 10-of-15 shooting. Zachrich (17.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 55 percent field goals) had 19 points and four boards vs. the Roughriders before nearly having a double-double against Bryan with 20 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.
The Bulldogs’ depth was also in display with Isaac Schlatter (7.6 ppg, 3 rpg, 2.6 apg, six 3-pointers) hitting four 3-pointers on the weekend while tallying seven assists and three steals vs. St. Marys. Stellar efforts from Tyler Frederick (3.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.4 spg) and David Jimenez (5 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.6 apg) were also key while senior guard Aidan Kiessling (2.4 ppg, 3 rpg, 1.6 apg) had just one point in two games but provided key defensive effort and anchored the Bulldogs’ press.
The lopsided win over Bryan also allowed many bench players to see time with sophomore Dre Singleton earning a bucket late along with six points in four minutes from senior Xavier Irvin.
FINDLAY AT DEFIANCE
Depending on Friday’s result at TRAC title contender Toledo Whitmer, Findlay could be riding high as unbeatens or stinging from a tough conference loss. Currently at 3-0, the Trojans have battled through an injury-laden roster to win all three of their contests so far entering Saturday’s matchup with Defiance, the 73rd meeting between the two squads.
Lehman’s first game as DHS head coach came against Findlay and a sophomore-heavy Bulldog roster came away with a head-turning 51-41 victory. The Trojans got their revenge last season, racking up 84 points with 14 3-pointers and 63 percent shooting in a 23-point victory.
Though top scorer Max Roth is gone from the Trojans’ roster, now competing for the Findlay Oilers collegiately, standout senior guard Jake Bishop has ably taken the reins. Bishop, who hit a 30-footer at the buzzer to beat Springfield 54-51 in the team’s season opener, averages 21.3 points and five rebounds per game and had 25 points against the Bulldogs last season.
“They’ve got a ton of athleticism and they’ve got shooters all over the place,” said Lehman of Saturday’s foe. “A year ago we were neck-and-neck with them then the kid going to Ohio State (Luke Montgomery) went out with an injury and they went four and five guards at a time and ran circles around us. Jake Bishop is playing maybe as well as anyone in northwest Ohio and they’ve got some firepower around him.”
Findlay has a solid mix of size and athleticism with 6-5 junior Will Cordonnier averaging 6.3 ppg and a team-best six boards per game. Junior guard Luke Weihrauch adds 11 ppg while junior guards Sam Ernst (2.3 ppg) and Brody Barnes (5 ppg) add perimeter depth with 6-4 sophomore Ryan Montgomery — a top-flight quarterback recruit — working his way to the lineup after a sprained shoulder during football season.
The Trojan roster resembles a MASH unit with Bishop playing with nine screws and a metal plate in his non-shooting hand while Weihrauch is playing through a broken thumb and injured elbow. 6-1 junior Javonte Hill is still out after breaking his collarbone during football season.
One addition will come Saturday as 5-11 senior guard Chandler Parker will be eligible to play vs. Defiance after sitting out the season’s first four games following a transfer from Liberty-Benton.
Findlay is also battle-tested, rallying from at least 11 points down twice in a 47-41 win at Toledo St. John’s on Dec. 9. Bishop had 29 points and was 9-of-9 from the free throw line in that win, scoring 14 of those points in the fourth quarter.
