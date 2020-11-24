SHERWOOD — Though an extended football playoff run will likely affect the start to Fairview’s boys hoops season, the optimism still abounds in Apache country as head coach Bodi Kauffman’s fourth season in charge has hopes on taking the next step forward.
The Apaches finished 11-13 a season ago with a 3-4 mark in the Green Meadows Conference. Fairview earned a sectional semifinal win over Delphos Jefferson before bowing out to league foe Wayne Trace 60-43.
Leading scorer Cade Polter (second team all-GMC, 11.5 ppg, 52 made 3-pointers) and three-year letterman Chayse Singer (7 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 29 3-pointers) depart, but a balanced group of veterans will suit up in Black and Gold this season with eyes on boosting their standing in the GMC hierarchy.
A quartet of three-year lettermen that have seen action in all three of Kauffman’s prior seasons in Sherwood are back again for a final go-round.
Senior Russ Zeedyk averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game last season, earning an honorable mention all-GMC nod. The veteran will miss some time to start the season after an injury during football season but may return by the end of December.
Athletic wings like Caleb Frank (6-2, 7 ppg, 3.4 rpg), Cade Ripke (5-11, 6 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.1 apg) and Luke Timbrook (6-0, 7 ppg, 3.6 rpg) are back, along with classmate Treyvon Hastings (1.7 ppg) and sophomore forward Jackson Grine (6-5, 2 ppg, 1.7 rpg).
“We return four starters from last year’s team,” explained Kauffman. “We have a ton of varsity experience and really good athleticism. However, we need to find some younger guys to contribute off the bench and especially in the low post.”
Those youngsters taking on bigger roles may be in a four-man junior contingent. Samuel Clemens (6-0), Brady Karzynow (6-1), Brody Retcher and Jeffrey Smith will see time at the top level for Kauffman’s squad, with Clemens and Karzynow having seen limited action last season.
“We have a lot of players coming back and need to find a way to add some younger players into the mix,” said Kauffman. “We hope to be competitive in the GMC race.”
The Fairview mentor cited the league’s depth with Antwerp, Wayne Trace, Hicksville, Tinora and Edgerton returning key players.
With the first two games of the season postponed by the football run, Fairview’s season opener will come on Dec. 11 at home against Continental. The Apaches will compete in the Swanton Holiday Tournament and open GMC action at home against defending champion Antwerp on Jan. 8.
