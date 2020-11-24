HICKSVILLE — Hicksville will have the services of one of the strongest scorers in the area again this season as the Aces look to make it seven straight winning seasons under the guidance of head coach Tony Tear.
The Aces got off to a solid start a season ago with a 9-2 record and finished the regular season with a 15-7 mark before a one-and-done postseason effort saw Hicksville ousted in a four-overtime heartbreaker to league rival Ayersville.
Though three-year letterman Travian Tunis (5.7 ppg, 4.5 apg, honorable mention all-GMC) and two-year letterman Jacob Miller (4.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg) depart, plenty of firepower still remains in the program.
Landon Turnbull, the area’s leading scorer at 21 points per night, is back for his final go-round after eclipsing the 1,000-point mark in his Ace career late last season.
The 6-2 scoring maestro tallied 6.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, leading to a first team on the GMC and District 7 levels and a special mention all-Ohio nod, and will be counted on for much of the same output in 2020-21.
Turnbull proved to have plenty of big nights at the ready, setting a new school single-game scoring record with a 45-point outing against Hilltop and racking up 40 points and eight rebounds in the team’s regular-season finale against Miller City. In all, Turnbull had five games of 25 points or higher and three of 30 points or higher on the year.
The senior guard’s efforts weren’t a solo performance, however, as 6-6 junior forward Jackson Bergman also returns. The lanky post presence tallied 9.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest in his second season at the varsity level.
Point guard Josh Myers (5-11, Jr., 4.4 ppg, 2 rpg) will help facilitate the offense this season with 6-3 senior forward Mason Slattery (1.9 ppg, 1.7 ppg), junior Kyler Baird and sophomore guard Brody Balser rounding out some experienced depth.
“I believe we have a quality basketball team,” said Tear, who is the second-winningest coach in school history at 119-74 (Randy Headley/Dan Turnbull 148-153 from 1998-2012). “We have guys with length that can really play positionless basketball on both sides of the floor. This versatility will allow us to do some different things offensively and defensively. We have some experience back from last season and our younger guys are coming along. We have the potential to be a good rebounding team on both sides of the floor if we work at it.”
With the loss of Tunis and Miller, a pick-me-up on the defensive end of the floor will be necessary.
“The biggest things we need to keep improving on are our defense and our toughness,” added Tear. “We lost two of our best defenders from last year’s team and we need guys to step in and fill that void. We also need to get much tougher as a team.
“Most games come down to whoever is more physical and who is tougher. We need to develop that toughness it takes to win games.”
A pair of seniors will be looked at for more of a contribution this season with 5-10 forward Boston Hootman and 5-11 guard Brandon Thornburg seeing varsity action. Aaron Klima, a 6-2 sophomore guard, is another promising newcomer.
“Overall, we think we can be a competitive basketball team this season,” said Tear. “We need to commit to being a great defensive team, rebound as a team, build some depth, play consistently and really develop chemistry. If we do those things, we think we can have a solid season.”
Non-league contests against Bryan (Dec. 8), Archbold (Jan. 9) and Crestview (Jan. 30) will test the Aces’ mettle, along with a stretch from Jan. 8 to Jan. 30 that will see the Aces play seven road games in eight contests.
