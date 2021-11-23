The Tinora boys basketball program will start a new era with a familiar face on the sidelines heading into the 2021-22 season and after an up-and-down season a year ago altered by COVID-19 changes and injuries, the Rams will look for a new start in the Kris Lymanstall era.
The Rams finished a disappointing 5-13 a season ago, scoring just 46.6 points per game in veteran head coach Paul Wayne’s fifth and final year on Domersville Road.
Lymanstall is no stranger to the program or the coaching realm, having spent 15 years in an assistant or junior varsity coaching role with the last three coaching staffs at Tinora and will get his shot as the head honcho with four returning lettermen.
Leading the group is senior guard Nolan Schafer, who tallied 7.6 points, four rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest a year ago. Seniors Lance Rinkel (5-9, guard, 1.8 ppg, 1.0 rpg) and Eric Bohn (6-2, center, 1.6 ppg, 1.4 rpg) are also back, along with junior wing Luke Harris (6-1, 1.9 ppg).
Replacing top scorer Marcus Grube (12.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 49 3-pointers, honorable mention all-GMC) will be a priority, along with brother Max (5.6 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 13 3-pointers) and 6-5 center Jacob Bailey (1.2 ppg, 1 rpg). With 54 percent of the team’s scoring gone with just the graduation of the two Grubes, the battle-tested nature of the Tinora returners will be a positive heading into the new campaign.
“Some of the returning lettermen were thrown into playing time a year early due to sickness and injury last season,” said Lymanstall. “Nolan has obviously been battle-tested, but other guys are going to have to take on much bigger roles. Lance, Luke, Eric and Cole Anders (Jr.), with others, will be trying to fill the scoring void left by Marcus and Max.
“A lot of the guys got varsity experience and put in time to have a good summer to hopefully build some depth.”
A multi-week playoff run will provide a short break ahead of the hoops campaign this winter but the Rams will look to build off that success as the winter season hits.
“We don’t have much size,” admitted Lymanstall of the challenges awaiting the program in his first season at the helm. “There is also a need for consistent scoring outside of Nolan. Both the offense and defense will have to rely on execution as a group to be successful.”
The road back to another double-digit win season will be a gradual one as a more up-tempo style will be incorporated into the team’s identity.
“We’ve had a lot of guys in the summer putting work in,” added Lymanstall. “We’ve seen growth as individuals and have made improvements as players. Our continued growth as a program will be determined by our efforts and approaches on a daily basis.”
Despite the sub-par record, the Rams did see some positives during the campaign, including their lone Green Meadows Conference victory coming at Wayne Trace on a Max Grube 3-pointer at the buzzer that capped a 16-0 run in a 46-43 comeback win that ultimately kept the Raiders from a share of the league title.
Lymanstall’s first regular-season game as head coach will come on the road against Bryan on Nov. 27 before the team’s home opener on Nov. 30 against Miller City. The Rams will face Oregon Cardinal Stritch for the first time in program history in holiday tournament action at Paulding on Dec. 27.
The Rams will face county foes Fairview (Dec. 17) and Ayersville (Jan. 14) on the road while hosting Hicksville on Jan. 21. GMC title contender Wayne Trace will visit Tinora on Jan. 7 while the Rams will play defending league champ Antwerp on Feb. 4.
“Antwerp will be at the top with the experience they have returning and some young talent ready to fill in,” said Lymanstall. “Those guys have played in a lot of meaningful games. Wayne Trace is extremely talented and athletic … they’re always highly skilled with starters all over. (Senior guard Jakob) Trevino at Ayersville is also capable of carrying a heavy load, which makes them very capable.”
