STRYKER — Stryker boys basketball will have to reload in 2021 as they are tasked with replacing their top four scorers that were all lost to graduation.
In total, the Panthers lose seven letter winners, with Kaleb Holsopple the biggest loss. He averaged a team-high 13.5 points per game while also adding three rebounds, two assists and two steals per game.
Spencer Clingaman (8 ppg, 4.5 rpg), Brandon Bowers (7 ppg, 4 rpg, 2 apg, 2 spg), Joe Ramon (7 ppg) and Amos Sloan (3 ppg, 2 rpg) will also be lost.
“Our biggest weakness is that we are inexperienced,” Stryker head coach Tyler Woolace said. “Levi Barnum is our most experienced player and will be required to take the leadership role on this team.
Barnum, a 6-foot-4 junior, averaged 3.3 points per game and 5 rebounds as a sophomore. Teyvon Harris, 6-foot-2 senior, will also man the interior. He averaged five points per game and three rebounds per game a year ago.
The Panthers will also get 6-foot-3 senior Peyton Cioffi, 6-foot-6 junior Elijah Juillard and 6-foot-4 senior Blaze Campbell as newcomers this year. The team has six players that are at least six-foot.
Size is obviously something that Woolace sees as an advantage going into the season but he also likes his guard play too despite the numerous losses.
“We are a big team with a good balance of shooting from inside and out,” Woolace said. “These guys are very coachable and have basketball smarts.”
Jacob Cadwell, who averaged five points per game and two assists per game last year as a freshman, is the lone returning guard with varsity playing time. The team will look to junior Mateo Villanueva and sophomore Michael Donovan to fill out the backcourt.
