AYERSVILLE — A season ago, plenty of uncertainty rested around the Ayersville boys hoops program as the Pilots tabbed Dave Retcher and Logan Wolfrum to share the reins of the program in the first head coaching position for both and a youthful roster to lead.
Fast forward to fall 2020 and optimism abounds in Pilot Country.
With a balanced roster that did not have a double-digit scorer, the Pilots battled through close game after close game and finished a respectable 11-13 with a sectional championship under their belts.
With a thrilling end to the season and a bevy of returning lettermen back, year two under Retcher and Wolfrum could lead to more positives for the Blue and Gold.
Leading scorer Jakob Trevino, a 5-11 junior guard, led the Pilots with 9.6 ppg last season along with 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest and earned an honorable mention all-GMC nod for his efforts.
Four seniors are back for their final go-round, paced by guard Brayden Amoroso, a second team all-GMC pick last season. The 5-11 Pilot veteran tallied 8.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists last season.
Amoroso was also the hero for the Pilots in the postseason as well.
Following a four-overtime upset win over Hicksville in the Division IV sectional semifinals at Bryan, Amoroso bounced in a 15-footer to knock off North Central and send the Pilots to districts.
Kallen Brown, another senior for the Pilots, was also key during the year for Ayersville as the 6-5 bruiser tallied seven points and a team-high 3.6 boards a game, including a 23-point, nine-rebound win in the team’s 63-55 four-OT win against Hicksville.
With 6-3 twin brothers Evan (1.4 ppg, 1.9 rpg) and Ryan Clark (3.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg) helping man the paint and juniors Ike Eiden (3.6 ppg, 17 3-pointers) and Hayden Dales (6-2, guard) on the perimeter, the foundation is set for continued success.
“The guys come to practice every day willing and wanting to get better,” explained Wolfrum, a 2009 Ayersville graduate and the No. 2 all-time leader scorer at Defiance College. “We have several guys have a very good offseason and put the time in to better themselves. Now at practice, the guys are competing every day to make themselves and the team better.”
The Pilots learned a lot from their first season under Retcher and Wolfrum’s leadership, aided by four overtime games and eight games decided by five points or fewer last season.
“It definitely adds a boost because our guys have played in those type of games,” noted Wolfrum. “Now this year we have to continue to take the next step as a program and find a way to win more of those close games. I believe it has given our guys confidence going into this year that we can play with any team on our schedule.
“Our guys are hungry for success and are working hard every day to achieve great things this year.”
A youth infusion has continued for the Pilots as well, with 6-6 sophomore forward Tyson Schlachter set to take on a bigger role after limited action a season ago. Seniors Blake Eiden (5-11, guard) and Cameron Cook (6-3, forward) have shown promise along with 6-2 junior forward Rick Sherman.
Consistency is the key for the Pilots to keep their upward trajectory going, per Wolfrum.
“We talk every day at practice about the little details of the game and doing the small things correctly,” said Wolfrum. “We also need to become more consistent as a team. Last year (in) our first and third quarters we struggled. We can’t have that this year if we want to compete at a higher level.
“With the experience we have, I expect us to take another step in the right direction this year.”
