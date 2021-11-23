HAVILAND — Another year, another district trip and another core of players to build around for a run at a Green Meadows Conference championship.
That’s what the mindset is for Wayne Trace after an 18-7 campaign in 2020-21 and with just three seniors graduating from last year’s squad, the chance to get back atop the GMC is in reach for the Raiders this winter.
Jim Linder’s 14th season at the helm of the program will hope to bear the fruit of some relative growing pains a season ago with multiple underclassmen and a pair of then-freshman in the starting lineup.
This season, that experience will be what the Raiders build off of.
“We have lots of experience back from a season ago but we also have a lot of kids who will have to adapt to new roles,” explained Linder, who has 211 wins in his head coaching tenure in Haviland. “We should be effective shooting the basketball and our guard play should be solid.”
Leading the charge offensively will be 6-0 guard Brooks Laukhuf. The Raider bucket-getter led the squad with 13.4 points per game as a freshman, hitting a team-best 45 3-pointers at a 42 percent clip along with 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest en route to a first-team all-GMC nod.
Adding to the fray will be a fellow sophomore in 6-2 forward Kyle Stoller (second team all-GMC), who averaged nearly a double-double in his first varsity season with 10.8 points and 8.8 boards per contest, shooting 53 percent from the floor.
Another all-GMC second-teamer is back for his final go-round in 5-11 guard Cameron Sinn (9.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.6 apg, 2.0 spg, 30 3-pointers) while honorable mention all-GMC pick Trevor Sinn (Sr., 8.8 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 42 3-pointers, 40 percent, 40-of-49 free throws) and forward Cameron Graham (6-4, Sr., 4.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg) fill out the returning lettermen on the Raider roster.
Incoming talent replenishes the guard positions in sophomores Hudson Myers (6-1, six games, two points) and Cale Winans (5-9, five games, two points) and junior Race Price (6-1, five games, two rebounds, two points, two assists) along with junior forward Tyler Davis (6-2, nine games, 0.7 ppg, 1.3 rpg).
“This group does need to develop some chemistry as we move new kids into new positions,” noted Linder. “We will need to learn our roles and adapt to them. One area that we need to continue to improve at is developing consistency on our play in the paint on both ends of the floor. We will need to rebound as a team and be aggressive in going to the boards.”
The Raiders were the only team to defeat GMC champion Antwerp in the regular season last year on a Trevor Sinn buzzer-beater and came a buzzer-beating loss to Tinora and an eight-point loss to Fairview away from a potential share of the league crown. The Raiders’ first three losses of the season came by seven total points, including a one-point loss in overtime.
The current two-year drought of Antwerp’s conference supremacy snapped a seven-year streak of the Raiders winning at least a share of the conference crown.
The schedule is largely the same for the Raiders in 2021-22 as a Division III school as the season begins with defending D-IV state runner-up Columbus Grove hosting WT to start the year on Nov. 26. Wayne Trace will visit both non-league rivals Lincolnview (Dec. 11) and Crestview (Feb. 5) while opening league play on Dec. 17 at home against Hicksville. Antwerp will visit “The Palace” on Jan. 14 while Route 127 rival Paulding will make the trip on Feb. 4 for the schools’ first Green Meadows Conference meeting since Paulding left the league in 1974.
“The conference race is wide open with several teams returning talented players,” said Linder. “It will be a challenge to win games each week in the league this year. Antwerp is probably the favorite but there are other teams in the league that will be very competitive.
“We want to get better each day, each week and each game. If we do that, we feel like it will take care of the rest. Our goals are to win the GMC and get as far as we can in tournament.”
Defending D-II state semifinalist Lima Shawnee and a talented Ottoville squad round out the regular season slate in February as the Raiders play four straight road games to end the campaign.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.