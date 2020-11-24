The 2019-20 season marked the second time in the last three years Tinora finished with a winning record. With just one starter departing, the Rams have the opportunity to continue that upward trajectory in Hall of Fame coach Paul Wayne’s fifth season as Tinora mentor.
The one starter that departs, however, is a key one as double-digit scorer Evan Willitzer graduates following a first team all-GMC and second team all-District 7 campaign that saw him average 10.4 points per contest, hit 41 3-pointers and lead the Rams with 4.7 rebounds per game.
With Willizer gone, a group of five returning lettermen lead the charge for the Rams to battle for league contention after a third-place finish last season at 5-2.
The Grube brothers, Marcus and Max, will suit up for their final Tinora go-round and push the team forward.
Marcus, a 5-10 senior, is a three-year letterman for Tinora and led the Rams with 12.6 points per game last season, hitting 47 treys at a 35.9 percent clip. Grube also tied for the team lead in assists (2.1 per game) on his way to a second team all-league nod.
Max netted 5.2 points per contest with 23 makes from long distance with 1.6 assists and nearly a steal per contest. The latter Grube’s defensive acumen will play a major role in the Rams’ success according to Wayne,
Rounding out the returners for Tinora are junior Nolan Schafer (8.4 ppg, 2.1 apg, honorable mention all-GMC) – whose shooting skill (40.7 percent 3-pointers, 82 percent free throws) will be key for Tinora – and 6-1 wings Eric Bohn and Casen Wolfrum, who will be relied upon for help on the glass and defensively.
Rebounding will be a major point of note on Domersville Road this season, as just one player on the varsity roster is taller than 6-1: senior forward Logan Bailey at 6-5.
A solid junior contingent that includes Keegan Miles (5-10, guard), Lance Rinkel (5-8, guard) and Tyler Wiemken (5-9, guard) will provide depth on the varsity level. The sophomore class also provides some talent, if not a bit raw. 5-9 guard Gavin Eckert will battle with classmates Luke Harris, Eli Plassman, Trent Wiemken and Cole Anders for playing time this season.
With a disadvantage at the measuring tape, the team’s ballhandling, defense and shooting will be necessary for some wins to be obtained and luckily for the Rams, those aspects were cited as strengths by Wayne, who is 38-55 in four seasons at Tinora following 496 victories in a 36-year tenure at Holgate.
“Our depth has created a lot of competition for playing time,” noted Wayne. “We’re anxiously waiting and excited for the season. We are building with each practice to reach our potential, both offensively and defensively.”
As the new Tinora school complex’s construction continues, the program will have to wait until after the first of the year to compete in their new digs. The road warrior Rams will play Delta in a season opener Dec. 4 at Defiance High School before five straight away games in December and a pair of contests at the Grube Family Holiday Classic at the Karl H. Weaner Center at Defiance College.
The home debut for the new Tinora High School gymnasium is slated for Jan. 9 at home against Kalida.
The non-league slate features tricky tests against squads like Crestview (Jan. 2), Archbold (Feb. 6) and Toledo Woodward (Feb. 15) while the Rams will face defending league champion Antwerp at home on Feb. 5 as well as county rivals Ayersville (Jan. 15) and Fairview (Feb. 19).
“The league race is wide open,” added Wayne. “All eight teams have the capability to win each week.”
