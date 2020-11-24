STRYKER — Experience will be a great advantage for Stryker in 2020-21 as only one letterman departs and 12 players return after lettering a season ago.
In Tyler Woolace’s fourth season, the Panthers will look to build off a solid end to the 2019-20 season. Following a 2-14 start, Stryker went 4-4 over the season’s final eight contests, including a first-round tournament victory. The last two regular season games against Maumee Valley Country Day and regional finalist Evergreen were decided by five total points.
With that finish to last year and all the returnees back, Woolace is optimistic about the upcoming campaign.
“I am very blessed to have 10 seniors this year so one of our biggest strengths would be leadership and hard work,” explained the Stryker mentor. “They know what I expect and they know what each of their teammates expect. We will hopefully be able to have a lot of depth coming off the bench.”
Senior guard Kaleb Holsopple leads the offensive charge for the Panthers this season after tallying 13.5 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals per contests last season on his way to a spot on the all-BBC first team.
6-3 senior forward Spencer Clingaman is also back after earning honorable mention league status (8 ppg, 4.5 rpg), along with senior guards Brandon Bowers (6-0, honorable mention all-BBC, 7 ppg, 4 rpg, 2 apg, 2 spg) and Joe Ramon (5-11, 7 ppg).
Forwards Amos Sloan, Teyvon Harris and Logan Liechty are back as seniors, along with guards Payton Woolace, Devon Miller, Ryan Ruffer and Jamison Treace.
Sophomore forward Levi Barnum (6-3) will see a larger role as well following a solid freshman season where he nabbed four rebounds per game.
Team cohesion will be a key for the Panthers’ continued improvement.
“Our main goal needs to be making sure we are playing together as a team on offense and defense,” added Woolace.
“With how the world is right now, we are truly taking every practice and game one day at a time,” explained Woolace. “If we are able to play every game this year, I believe we will see a log of good things out of this group of guys.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.