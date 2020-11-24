HAMLER — A familiar face will take the reins of the Patrick Henry boys basketball program as former PH athletic director Bryan Hieber, a member of the 1997 Patriot state championship team, begins his first year in the head coaching ranks.
A core of eight returning letterman will join the roster for 2020-21 from a team that took its lumps with injuries and youth a season ago in a 2-21 campaign that included a winless mark in Northwest Ohio Athletic League contests.
Leading scorer Kolton Holloway (7.8 ppg) does graduate after earning three varsity letters on the hardwood for PH but honorable mention all-NWOAL selections Caleb Rosengarten (6-4, Sr., 4.3 ppg) and Gavin Jackson (5-9, So., 4.6 ppg) are back. A quartet of seniors will look to build off their varsity letter-winning experience from last year as Clayton Feehan (5-10, 3.5 ppg), Layke Crossland (6-2, 3.4 ppg), Gage Seemann (2.2 ppg) and Corbin Johnson (5-9, 1.0 ppg) are back.
Junior Will Seedorf (1.6 ppg) and sophomore Kaden Rosebrook (6-1, 2.2 ppg) provide a youthful spark to Hieber’s first outfit.
“We must protect the basketball and look for good shots,” explained Hieber, the ninth coach in PH program history. “We need to get comfortable with being uncomfortable.”
The road towards competitiveness in the NWOAL is always tough with the league’s perennial depth and the task is not an easy one for Hieber as Patrick Henry has not finished the regular season with a winning record since 2011-12.
The Patriots picked up a 50-47 overtime victory over Holgate in the consolation game of the Henry County Tournament in late December before earning their second victory on Jan. 25 at McComb.
“We will be a much more competitive team this year,” said Hieber. “We will rely heavily on our seniors, mixed in with some athletic underclassmen. We have a very tough league and non-league schedule, so every night will be a challenge for us.”
“As always, the NWOAL will feature elite competition,” added Hieber. “I look for Wauseon, Archbold, Bryan and Evergreen to be the class of the league again this year.”
