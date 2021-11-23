PETTISVILLE — Last year, Pettisville boys basketball had the difficult task of having only three returning letterwinners but still managed to win their fourth straight Buckeye Border Conference Championship after a 10-2 run in the conference slate.
Yet another winning season for the Blackbirds marked their 16th straight winning season in conference and their sixth in the six seasons that head coach Brian Leppelmeier has been there.
And though they have seen plenty of success in conference, postseason play has been a different story.
In the last two seasons despite going 22-2 in conference play, the Blackbirds haven’t been able to get out of sectionals with their most recent loss coming to Hicksville in sectional semifinals last season.
This season, the Blackbirds will again have to replace a few holes as Max Leppelmeier exits the team after averaging 14.2 points and three assists per game en route to a first team all-BBC and all-District 7 selection.
Josh Horning (3.7 ppg, 4.2 apg, 3.2 rpg), Dominic Heising (2.4 ppg) and Jake King are also gone from last year’s team.
Returning however, is the 6-foot-5 inside scoring and post menace Cayden Jacoby for his junior season. Jacoby earned Co-BBC Player of the Year in his sophomore season after averaging a double-double with 16.1 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.
The Blackbirds will play through the big center as he looks to continue what is has already been stand out high school career.
“Leading scorer and leading rebounder Cayden Jacoby leads our returners,” remarked Leppelmeier. “ Cayden had a solid sophomore season stepping in to fill the spot left by his brother Graeme.”
Sophomore guard Joey Ripke also returns after shining as a freshman earning 5.6 points per game to be third on the team in scoring. Guard Zakkai Kaufmann (3.1 ppg) is the lone returning senior on the team.
“Joey Ripke had a nice freshman season as a starter and third leading scorer. “Zakkai Kaufman had a solid season for a first year varsity player.”
All three of those returning players will play a starting role once again while Leppelmeier looks to fill the two wing positions and leadership left by the team’s departures.
“We graduated a solid group of seniors that have contributed a great deal to our program,” Leppelmeier said. “The leadership on both ends of the floor provided by Max Leppelmeier and Josh Horning throughout their careers will need to be replaced.”
Jaret Beck (Jr., G, 2.6 ppg), Sean Adkins (Jr., G), Gideon Myers (Sr., G), Johnny Fenton (So., F), Nate Rupp (Sr., F) and Josh Basselman (Sr., G) will all be players that could potentially be looked at to fill that spot.
“The challenge each and every year is filling and developing the new roles on the team,” Leppelmeier said. “From the returning starters to our newcomers to the varsity team, each is stepping into a new role on the the team or having their existing role expanded.”
