PETTISVILLE — It’s tough to top finishing unbeaten in conference play, especially with a round-robin schedule of 12 league contests.
Pettisville navigated it seamlessly in 2019-20, finishing 12-0 in Buckeye Border Conference action, the first unbeaten season for the Blackbirds since the 2011-12 team went 10-0 in league games.
The confidence from the regular-season run was tempered a bit by a disappointing loss to Edgerton in the D-IV sectional finals at Napoleon but Brian Leppelmeier’s fifth season in charge of the boys program has hopes on continuing the program’s streak of league excellence.
Pettisville is in the midst of three straight conference titles and the program has not finished with a losing record in the BBC in over 15 years.
To keep up the run, the Blackbirds will have to do so without the services of BBC Player of the Year Graeme Jacoby. The graduated forward nearly averaged a double-double with 17.2 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. Mitchell Avina (honorable mention all-BBC, 8.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg) departs as well, part of a five-man graduating group.
Jacoby’s younger brother Cayden, a 6-5 sophomore, nabbed 5.2 rebounds per game as a freshman. The young big man and senior guards Max Leppelmeier (9.7 ppg, second team all-BBC) and Josh Horning (2.4 ppg) will provide a nice core to build around.
“Even with only three returning lettermen from last season, our new group of players has been coachable through the preseason,” said Leppelmeier, 64-31 in his coaching career with the boys program. “Throughout the preseason, the returners have been good leaders as we progress with this new team. Our challenge to begin this season for our newcomers to the varsity level is learning and accepting the new roles for this team.”
