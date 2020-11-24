PAULDING — Brian Miller has seen two six-win regular seaosns and two 11-win regular seasons in his four-year tenure as Paulding head basketball coach.
The Paulding graduate has hopes on more of the latter for 2020-21 and will rely on three returning starters to ensure success this time around as Paulding competes in its final season in the Northwest Conference before a return to the Green Meadows Conference in 2021-22.
Though double-digit scorer Seth Dysinger (10 ppg, 5.7 rpg) departs with three other lettermen (Evan Edwards, Matt Schroeder, Bert Martinez), five lettermen return, including three cogs in the starting lineup from last year’s 6-17 squad that fell in a close D-III sectional semifinal against Lima Central Catholic, 49-47.
6-4 post presence Payton Beckman (Sr., 10.4 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 22-of-63 3-pointers) provides an inside-out threat for the Panther offense. Leading scorer Blake McGarvey (Sr., 6-1, guard, 12.5 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 33-of-84 3-pointers) is also back, as both he and Beckman garnered honorable mention all-NWC status.
With 5-9 senior guard Hunter Kauser (8 ppg, 2 rpg, 35-of-98 3-pointers), 5-7 senior Andrew Adams (0.2 ppg) and 6-0 junior forward Boston Pease (1.7 ppg in 19 games), a core of talent remains for Miller to build off.
“We have a lo of experience in three returning starters,” said the Panther mentor. “These kids really want to win and that attitude will rub off on the younger players. We have several kids that can shoot the ball and are hungry for playing time.”
Shooting will be key as the Panthers shot just 37 percent from the field a year ago as a team but hit 136 total longballs in 23 contests.
The junior trio of Christian Bauer (5-10, guard, eight varsity games), Zach Gorrell (5-10, forward, two varsity games) and Dylan Kuckuck (6-2, forward) will play larger roles in a boost to the varsity level, along with sophomore Nick Manz (5-11, guard), who tallied 1.5 points and just over one assist per game in eight varsity contests as a freshman.
“Depth is a concern,” admitted Miller. “We need to stay healthy. We don’t have a lot of size, either, so rebounding will be a key.”
The schedule is anything but a cakewalk for Paulding in their final league go-round. In NWC action, the Panthers travel to defending conference champion and regional finalist Columbus Grove on Dec. 18 and host Ohio State commit Kalen Etzler and Crestview on Feb. 12,.
“With the guys we have coming back, we should be very competitive,” noted Miller. “We are hopeful that our bench will improve as the season progresses. We are excited to get going with this group.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.