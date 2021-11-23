PAULDING — Scoring and experience will be key aspects for Paulding to find in 2021-22 as the Panthers compete in their first hoops season in the Green Meadows Conference in decades.
Paulding, 7-13 a season ago (3-5 Northwest Conference), was more competitive than its record showed in 2020-21 as 10 of the Panthers’ 13 losses came by single digits.
Overall, the Maroon and White had plenty of experience with nailbiters, with a total of 14 games decided by single digits (4-10) on the year. That stretch included a five-point loss to conference co-champion Crestview, a five-point OT loss at rival Wayne Trace, a three-point OT loss to Montpelier on a half-court shot and a two-point postseason loss to eventual sectional champ Coldwater in the D-III sectionals that saw the Cavaliers nearly knock off regional champion Ottawa-Glandorf in districts.
Any hopes on continuing the production of the program in Brian Miller’s sixth season will come without the inside-out duo of graduated standouts Blake McGarvey (first team all-NWC) and Payton Beckman (second team all-NWC).
McGarvey averaged 15.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game as a fourth-year letterman, hitting a team-high 41 3-pointers in the process. Meanwhile, Beckman was the main post presence for the Panthers, tallying 11.6 points and 5.1 rebounds a night with 29 longballs.
With senior guards Andrew Adams (1.5 ppg) and Hunter Kauser (7.6 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 31 3-pointers) graduating, the top returning veterans are seniors Christian Bauer (5-10, guard, 5.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg) and Zach Gorrell (5-10, guard, 1.5 ppg, 0.5 rpg) and junior wing Nick Manz (6-1, 5.7 ppg, 3 rpg, 19 3-pointers) as the lone three returning lettermen.
“Experience and athleticism are going to be some weaknesses for us this season,” admitted Miller, who enters the season with a 44-70 career mark with the Panthers. “Rebounding is going to be important for us.”
A bevy of players who had smaller roles a season ago return for the Maroon and White, including 6-3 junior forward Ethan Foltz (2.4 ppg, 2 rpg, five games), Luke Zartman (Jr., 6-0, guard, 1.5 ppg, four games), Peyton Adams (5-11, Jr., two games) and Isaac Reeb (6-1, Jr.). Junior Jacob Martinez (6-0, forward), senior Austin Adams (5-10, guard) and sophomore guard Casey Agler will all join the fray as varsity newcomers.
“The team chemistry is really good with this group,” noted Miller. “We have some nice shooters and our inside guys have a high basketball IQ. We feel we can really compete each night.”
The Panthers have an intriguing slate of games during the regular season, with schedule newcomers Maumee Valley Country Day and Cardinal Stritch visiting “The Jungle” in December, along with just the second all-time meeting with Pettisville (Dec. 4) and the 100th all-time meeting with Continental to open the year on Nov. 26. The annual holiday tournament hosted at Defiance College in years past and Defiance High School last year will now rotate between participating schools with the Panthers hosting this year on Dec. 27-28.
Paulding owns two GMC boys hoops championships in 1964 and 1965 and will play its first league hoops game on the road at Ayersville on Dec. 17 before its home league opener on Jan. 7.
“We’re looking to be competitive every night,” noted Miller. “Hopefully we will be able to pull out more of the close games this year than we did last year. If we do that, we should have a successful season.
“Antwerp and Wayne Trace are very strong this season. There’s a lot of balance through the rest of the GMC so we should have good games every night and it should be an exciting season.”
