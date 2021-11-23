HAMLER — After a winless 0-6 slate in the NWOAL last season, Patrick Henry boys basketball will look to improve in a competitive NWOAL despite some key losses.
The first key loss, is their leading scorer as honorable mention All-NWOAL pick Caleb Rosengarten (7 ppg, 5.8 rpg) is lost to graduation as are honorable mention picks Gage Seemann (46. Ppg, 3.2 apg) and Layke Crossland (4.1 ppg, 4.7).
They’ll also see 4.3 points per game scorer Clayton Feehan leave via graduation as well. Corbin Johnson, Trey Woods and Ivan Delgado round out the total losses for the Patriots.
But if the Patriots were anything offensively last year, they were balanced offensively. Sophomore Braden Hall enters his junior season after tying for the team lead in points per game offensively. As a whole, the team had seven players that averaged four points a game last season. Gavin Jackson, a junior this year, enters the season after scoring 6.6 points per game as a sophomore and Will Seedorf enters his senior season after averaging 5.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. He was the team’s leading rebounder a year ago.
So while the team did lose some key pieces to a team that went 7-16 overall last year, they still have some talent to work with and it will be the job of second-year head coach Bryan Hieber to work with it.
Hieber took over his alma mater last year after the Patriots went 2-21 in the 2019-20 season and in his first season improved their record by five wins, but failed to earn a win in conference.
This year, despite the losses, Hieber believes his team will be more competitive than last year, with newcomers in sophomore Nash Meyer, who started at quarterback for the Patriots this year, and junior Aiden Behrman.
“We will be a much more competitive team this year,” Hieber said. “With our length and athleticism we will be more aggressive both offensively and defensively.”
It won’t be easy though, their youth stands out on the court.
“We are a young team this year,” Hieber said. “We only have one returning letterwinner that is a senior.’
That rings true especially when you consider that Landon Johnson, who earned playing time as a freshman last year and scored three points per game, will see even more opportunity this year. Kaden Rosebrook, a junior, averaged 2.8 points per game last year and will help round out depth, which Hieber sees as a plus this season.
“Our overall depth as well as our size and length is going to be a strength for this season,” Hieber said. “This is a team that is easy to coach and works hard every day in practice.”
The Patriots will search for a few wins in the NWOAL this season, but that will be tough with many teams in the league returning top end talent.
“As always, the NWOAL will feature elite competition. I look for Archbold, Evergreen and Wauseon to be the class of the league this year,” Hieber said.
The Patriots will open their season at home against Napoleon on Friday, Nov. 26 and then at home again the following Friday against Ayersville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.