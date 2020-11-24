OTTAWA — In a program like Ottawa-Glandorf’s, it takes a lot to stand out.
That’s what the 2019-20 Titan boys hoops squad certainly did wiht a 25-1 campaign that saw O-G come achingly close to the program’s ninth trip to the state tournament.
The Titans were set to face fellow 25-1 squad Evergreen in the Division III regional finals at Evergreen but the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic caused all games to be postponed and eventually cancelled, ending the O-G run short of Columbus.
Thoguh second team all-Ohio forward Ben Westrick (team-high 15.3 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 56 percent field goals) graduates, an immensely talented core remains with an inside-out threat.
On the perimeter, senior sharpshooter Brennen Blevins is back for his final go-round in Blue and Gold. Blevins, a 5-11 guard, averaged 13.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per game last year, canning 78-of-175 attempts from long distance (45 percent) in Tyson McGlaughlin’s up-tempo offensive attack.
In the paint, Owen Nichols (6-7, Sr.) is a load to deal with as well, tallying 12.5 points, 6.6 boards and 2.2 assists to earn a special mention all-Ohio nod and join Blevins on the all-Western Buckeye League second team.
Key cogs Parker Schomaeker (guard, 8.1 ppg, 3.4 apg) and forward Ethan Alt (6.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 5.0 apg) will need to be replaced, but athleticism still remains on the wings in guard Caleb Kuhlman (5-11, Jr., 1.6 ppg, 1.3 apg) and forward Will Kaufman (6-1, Sr., 1.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg).
Seniors Jaxon Buddelmeyer (6-3, forward), Jacob Balbaugh (6-1, forward), and Trevor Schimmoeller (5-10, guard) will provide some veteran depth, along with juniors Eli Schmenk (6-1, guard), Landon Jordan (6-1, guard) and Carson Fuka (6-0, guard).
McGlaughlin himself has opportunities for a notable season as the O-G head coach and athletic director enters his 10th season at the helm of the Titan program with a 192-44 record.
O-G’s schedule will feature a new twist as traditional non-league battles against teams like Archbold, Bowling Green, Eastwood, Findlay and Lima Senior will now be joined by a marquee matchup on Feb. 6 in the inaugural O-G Winter Classic.
After playing a road game against Canal Winchester Harvest Prep in Pickerington last season, the Titans will welcome the Warriors in a 7 p.m. game amid other marquee contests like Lima Shawnee-Trotwood-Madison and Ottoville-Toledo Rogers.
