OTTAWA — For some programs, the loss of three-year lettermen and all-Ohioans from a state tournament run would mean the closing of a book on a stellar era.
For Ottawa-Glandorf, it just marks the turning of a page as a group of talented athletes returns for Tyson McGlaughlin’s 11th season leading the Titan program.
A 20-5 campaign saw O-G rumble all the way to the Division III state tournament in Dayton before falling to Cleveland Heights Lutheran East 58-52. Led by all-Ohioans Brennen Blevins (16 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 1.6 spg, 69 3-pointers, all-time 3-point leader, second team all-Ohio, first team all-WBL) and Owen Nichols (14.6 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 2.1 apg, 28 3-pointers, third team all-Ohio, first team all-WBL) and a group of six total seniors, the foundation was plenty strong a year ago.
Despite the departures, the Titans will still have plenty to build around in 2021-22, led by 6-4 sophomore Colin White. The wing averaged 9.7 points, five rebounds and 2.8 assists per game a season ago and has garnered attention and offers from Division I colleges already.
Joining White will be 5-9 senior Carter Schimmoeller (3.4 ppg, 2.8 apg, 21 3-pointers) and senior wings Eli Schmenk (6-2, 5.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg) and Carson Fuka (6-1, 3.2 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 2.2 apg) as returning lettermen.
“We have some talented athletes that have the ability to score in a variety of ways,” explained McGlaughlin, who has racked up an impressive 209-49 record as O-G head coach and is eight wins away from 250 career victories. “We are not as big as we’ve been in the past so we will have to make adjustments as the year goes by.”
Junior Theo Maag will provide some size inside as the 6-7 post-man will look to boost his scoring total after tallying 1.2 points and 1.6 rebounds per game last year.
Seniors Landen Jordan (6-1, 4.2 ppg, 25 3-pointers) and Caleb Kuhlman (5-10, 3 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 2.2 apg) and 6-0 junior Hunter Stechschulte will also be looked to for more contributions.
“We lost two guys who combined for 30 ppg from last year so getting consistent production from guys will be important,” said McGlaughlin. “I’m excited for this group. We had a great summer and we’ll play a fun style of basketball.”
Two league losses kept O-G as WBL runners-up for the second straight year after winning four straight titles from 2015-19.
As always, the Titans’ league slate will provide a challenge but the non-league slate is just as lethal with Division I Findlay and Lima Senior on the docket in January, along with trips to Rossford (Jan. 29) and Lexington (Feb. 12) and a matchup with Harvest Prep in the O-G Winter Classic at “The Supreme Court” on Feb. 5.
