SWANTON — Despite big losses for Swanton boys basketball this season, their program looks to compete for an NWOAL title with a bevy of newcomers both on the court and on the sidelines.
First-team All-NWOAL pick Josh Vance (13.8 ppg) and second-team All-NWOAL pick Andrew Thornton (12.5) are both gone from this year’s squad as is Trent Weigel (6.2 ppg).
But all is not lost as two Bulldogs from last season will be Bulldogs again this season but at different schools. Brothers Nic and Luc Borojevich have transferred in from Rossford and will give Swanton valuable experience and shooting at the guard position.
Nic Borojevich was a starter on last year’s NBC champion and 20-3 Rossford team that fell in the district semifinals to Toledo Central Catholic. He was a second-team All-NBC pick as a junior. His brother Luc, a 5-foot-10 junior this season, provided valuable minutes off the bench.
The Bulldogs also return 5-foot-10 guard Hayden Callicotte (7.7 ppg) and 6-foot-2 Cole Mitchey as well (4.5 ppg).
Charlie Wood is a promising freshman that stands at a big 6-foot-8.
Bruce Smith, an accomplished head coach at stops all over Northwest Ohio including Whitmer and Sylvania Southview, will be the first year head coach, taking over for Joel Visser. He has 34 years of varsity coaching experience with an overall record of 498-240.
In his view, despite getting a 6-foot-8 freshman, their biggest question mark is their inside play with their guard play being their strength.
“We will have questions over post play and rebounding but we’ll have good depth at guard with multiple shooters around the arc,” Smith said.
It will be tough sledding in the league after going 14-10, 4-3 NWOAL last season, but Smith believes the Bulldogs can compete.
“If we can stay healthy, we expect to be very competitive in the league and beyond,” Smith said.
