EDGERTON — As seven lettermen depart from last season’s squad, Edgerton will begin a new era on the boys hardwood as Brett Grieser takes the reins of the Bulldog program.
Following Matt Ripke’s resignation after a dozen years leading the Bulldogs to 185 wins and two GMC titles, Grieser will take over the top spot on the Edgerton bench.
Though this marks Grieser’s first foray into the basketball head coaching ranks, the current Edgerton Elementary School principal has plenty of experience leading programs after guiding the Stryker baseball program to 85 wins over seven years from 2013-19.
Edgerton finished 9-8 a season ago and 3-3 in Green Meadows Conference games as the program dealt with cancellations from COVID-19 protocols and injuries, playing just two games in the month of December before the new year. The Bulldogs were competitive throughout, winning at Fairview and Hicksville in league play while finishing the regular season with three wins in their final four games before falling to Holgate in a sectional semifinal.
Grieser’s first season will be one with plenty of new faces, following the graduation of six seniors and the transfer of leading scorer Gannon Ripke (second team all-GMC) to Edon.
Forward Noah Landel, an honorable mention all-league pick, also departs, as do guards Craig Blue and forwards Troy Wolfe, Isiah Wilson and Cameron Hicks.
Seniors Cole Meyer (6-0, guard) and Nate Timbrook (6-4, center) return for the Maroon and Gold, along with junior guard Corey Everetts (5-10).
“Our guard play should be a strength for us with the speed we’ll be putting out on the floor,” explained Grieser. “This team is full of high-character, hard-working individuals.”
Joining the fray on the varsity level for Edgerton this season will be a quartet of seniors in Brody Cheek (6-0), Elijah Weaver (6-2), Chase Timbrook (5-8) and Isaiah Kellogg (6-0).
In addition, juniors Kadyn Picillo (6-1), Riley Kollar, Quentin Blue (5-8) and Nate Swank (6-1) will see time for the Bulldogs’ varsity with freshmen Cory Herman and Scottie Krontz joining the fray.
With all the new faces, Grieser cited a lack of experience and overall depth as some areas of weakness for the squad entering the 2021-22 season.
Optimism is high for the GMC’s Williams County representatives as a new start awaits.
“We’re excited to get the 2021-22 basketball season started,” said Grieser. “We look forward to giving our best effort night in and night out. Our kids are high-quality individuals who have worked extremely hard to prepare for the season. The GMC will continue to be strong, as it’s filled with quality coaches and athletes.
“The strength of our non-league schedule will also present our team with several challenges and provide us with numerous opportunities to improve as a basketball team. It’s our goal to continue to improve throughout the year, play the game the right way, compete for a GMC title and to make sure we are playing our best basketball come tourney time.”
Grieser’s first game as Bulldog coach will come on home hardwood with Eastside (Ind.) visiting Babe Shoup Court, with a trio of challenging NWOAL clashes against Archbold, Wauseon and Evergreen following in order.
Edgerton will travel to Edon to play in the annual Route 49 Classic on Dec. 27-28 while the Bulldogs’ lone GMC game of the 2021 calendar year will come at home against defending league champion Antwerp.
