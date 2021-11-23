BRYAN — There will be plenty of new faces this year for a Bryan boys basketball team that went 4-17 overall and 2-5 in the NWOAL last season.
They return just three letterwinners from last season and graduate six seniors
That means they’ll have to figure out how to replace almost all of last year’s scoring. Titus Rohrer was the source of most of it as he put up 15.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, all team highs. That led to a first team all-NWOAL selection.
Canon Lamberson was an honorable mention all-NWOAL pick as well putting up 6.1 points, four rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. AJ Martinez was second on the team in scoring with 6.9 points per game.
On the inside, the Golden Bears will also miss Decota Shaw, who logged 3.5 points per game, a team second best 5.7 rebounds per game and led the team in steals with one per game.
The three returning letterwinners from last year’s squad include Carter Brown (Sr, 5-7), Evan Cox (Jr., 6-0) and Craig Jackson (Sr., 6-5). Cox is the leading returning scorer as he averaged 3.8 points per game and one assist per game. Jackson averaged 2.5 points per game in ten games and only mustered 1.6 rebounds per game in those contests. He’ll most likely be looked at to fill the void of Shaw and Rohrer on the inside.
Jay Damron (6-0) and Logan Moss (5-10) are the other two seniors that will round out a four-person senior class for the Golden Bears.
Bryan will carry four underclassmen in three sophomores and one freshman that will look to find playing time as well.
Brock Homier is the one on the sidelines that will try and lead the Golden Bears and he too brings inexperience in his first year ever as a head coach after spending a few years as an assistant at Continental.
His dad Kevin Homier was the head coach at Continental for several years and won 179 games at the helm of the Pirates. He’ll be an assistant at Bryan under his son this year.
The Golden Bears begin their season at home against Tinora on Saturday, Nov. 27. Their first league contest will come against Wauseon at home on Thursday, Jan. 6.
