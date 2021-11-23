SHERWOOD — Fairview will undergo a youth movement in 2021-22 as head coach Bodi Kauffman’s fifth Apache squad will need to replace all five starters from last year’s squad.
The Apaches finished 11-9 a season ago, winning a postseason game against Allen East before falling to Coldwater in a Division III sectional final.
Gone via graduation is first team all-GMC performer Caleb Frank and his team-high 12.2 points per contest (4 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.8 spg), along with honorable mention league pick Russ Zeedyk (5.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.4 apg) and fellow graduates Luke Timbrook (7 ppg, 2.5 rpg), Cade Ripke (6 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.1 apg) and Treyvon Hastings (1.3 ppg). In addition, 6-5 forward Jackson Grine (5.4 ppg, 2.8 rpg) will not hoop for the Apaches this season, wiping a new slate clean for the next batch of starters that will likely include four letterwinners from a season ago.
Leading the charge in that department are senior guards Samuel Clemens and Brady Karzynow and juniors Jeffrey Smith (guard, 4.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg team-high 19 3-pointers) and Brody Retcher (forward, 2.8 ppg, 2.9 rpg). Clemens averaged 1.4 ppg a season ago while Karzynow tallied 1.1 points and 1.5 rebounds a game.
At 6-3, Smith and senior forward Daniel Hammons (10 games, 0.5 ppg, 0.5 rpg) mark the tallest players on the Apache roster.
“We return four letterwinners that have worked really hard on their games,” explained Kauffman, who is 42-49 patrolling the sidelines at Fairview. “We have the potential to be improved offensively.
“However, we lost all five starters and four four-year letterwinners. We need younger guys to step up and lead.”
Along with Hammons, senior Isaac Shininger will be counted on for depth as a contributor to the varsity roster along with juniors D’Andre Hastings (guard, six games, 0.7 ppg) and Eli Shininger (6-2, forward, two games).
The Apaches saw flashes during last season, taking Defiance to overtime before losing 55-53 while knocking off Wayne Trace 56-48 to keep the Raiders from earning a share of the league title. The team was streaky at times as a three-game win streak was followed by a four-game losing streak that was then followed by a five-game win streak.
With so many new faces, Kauffman’s focus is not on how the Apaches look during game one but for the development and changes the squad will see on the path to game 22 and the postseason.
“We are going to be a young team that is going to work hard and try to improve every day,” said the Fairview mentor. “We hope to be playing our best basketball at the end of the year.
“The GMC is very good again this year. Antwerp, Wayne Trace and Ayersville return a lot of really good players.”
Fairview will open Friday, Nov. 26 for a traditional non-league opener against rival Hicksville at home and will face non-league tests from NWOAL foes Wauseon and Archbold before competing in the Swanton Holiday Tournament near the end of the calendar year.
When the calendar hits 2022, the fireworks begin early as trips to Antwerp and Edgerton in league play mark the first new games of the new year, along with games against Defiance and Paulding in the mix as well.
The Apaches will visit league powers Antwerp and Wayne Trace during the season, as well as taking to the road in their league finale on Feb. 11 at Hicksville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.