NAPOLEON — A seven-man senior contingent has the level of competition high at “The Grand Canyon” in Napoleon and the Wildcats are eager to test the notion of the biggest improvement coming between year one and year two.
Napoleon took its lumps in 2019-20, finishing 5-17 overall and 2-12 in a tough Northern Lakes League in Chad Bostelman’s first season in charge.
Leading scorer Josh Mack (6-6, junior, 9.7 ppg) is back again for the Wildcats, along with senior returners Zack Rosebrook (6-0, 5.1 ppg, 15 3-pointers), Gaven (1.2 ppg) and Jaden Brubaker (1.0 ppg), 6-3 post presence Isaac Fraker (5.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg) and Chase Peckinpaugh (6-5, wing, 0.8 ppg in nine games).
Having Rosebrook back manning the offensive attack will be helpful to the team’s development as the floor general will helm a more up-tempo offensive attack in Bostelman’s second season.
“We will have a lot of upperclassmen so our strengths will be our defense and our depth,” said the Napoleon mentor, himself a former Wildcat hooper. “We have an athletic group that I want to see push the ball and make plays in the open court.”
The Wildcats lose some scoring depth with the graduations of guard Preston Hinojosa (3.7 ppg) and four-year letterman Landon Willeman (8.9 ppg, 34 3-pointers) on the wing.
Junior post Tanner Rubinstein tallied 1.6 points per contest in 16 games played while nabbing 1.8 boards a game and the 6-4 post will be leaned on more in the paint this season. Clay Behnfeldt (6-1, Jr.) and Kaleb Woods (6-0, Jr.) will compete for rotation spots from the wing positions, along with sophomores Caleb Stoner and Blake Wolf.
Though defensive tenacity is always a trait valued in a rugged Northern Lakes League campaign, the offense will be in need of improvement after the Wildcats averaged fewer than 40 points per night on the scoreboard.
Napoleon earned a pair of wins over both Patrick Henry and Maumee during the regular season while also topping Tinora in early December.
“Scoring was a struggle for us last year, our shooting percentages and scoring averages were poor,” admitted Bostelman. “We will need to score the ball a lot more if we want to compete with our very difficult schedule.”
Bostelman did express optimism in potential improvement this season, aided by the core of experience returning and an infusion of some young athletes.
“I’m excited about the improvement in talent of our players overall,” said the Napoleon mentor. “We could be an exciting team that can put points on the board.”
The Wildcats will open the season with three straight games on Fred Church Court against county rival Patrick Henry, league favorite Perrysburg and Tinora before a road gauntlet of trips to NLL title contenders Sylvania Southview and Anthony Wayne and a rivalry clash at Wauseon.
