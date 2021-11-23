NAPOLEON — Napoleon saw a seven-win uptick from year one to year two under head coach Chad Bostelman, moving from 5-18 to a respectable 12-11 a season ago, including a Division II sectional tournament win over rival Bryan.
With a tall and athletic lineuphitting the hardwood at “The Grand Canyon” this season, Bostelman’s crew have high hopes to continue their positive trajectory.
The first key for the ‘Cats will be to address losses on the perimeter with three-year letterman and starting point guard Zack Rosebrook’s graduation (9.6 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.4 apg, team-high 39 3-pointers), along with two-year veterans Gaven (4.3 ppg, 21 3-pointers) and Jaden Brubaker (1 ppg) and Chase Peckinpaugh (8.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.7 apg, 39 3-pointers) and post presence Isaac Fraker (2.9 ppg, 2.2 rpg) inside.
Josh Mack, a two-time letterwinner for Napoleon, is back on the wing after leading the team in points (12.5 ppg), rebounds (6.2 rpg) and steals (35) a season ago. 6-3 post player Tanner Rubinstein (5.7 ppg, 5.2 rpg) will look to make an impact in the paint in his senior season while fellow senior wing Kaleb Woods (6-2, 1.6 ppg, 1 rpg) and junior guard Blake Wolf (6-2, 3.7 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 16 3-pointers) are also back after lettering a season ago.
“We will be long and athletic and hopefully a very good rebounding team,” said Bostelman, a Napoleon grad himself. “We will be big but we want to play fast and get out on the break. We should be able to create problems with our length defensively.”
The size of the Wildcat roster is notable as 6-4 junior Caleb Stoner will see time in the post with 6-4 sophomore Caden Kruse while 6-2 wing Clayton Behnfeldt (Sr.) and 5-11 senior Drew Grant will look to make plays on the perimeter.
Despite the returning size and talent, the perimeter will be an area of focus for the Wildcats , especially early in the season.
“We are inexperienced at the guard position and our depth is yet to be established. Our perimeter shooting will be a key to our success,” noted Bostelman, whose ‘Cats struggled from outside the arc (28.9 percent as team) and lose 95 of the 123 marks from long range last season to graduation.
Napoleon battled well in the non-conference slate of its schedule with a 9-5 mark outside the rugged Northern Lakes League, winning the Henry County Tournament while picking up wins over Miller City and Swanton and coming up one point short of a February win at Archbold.
The league slate was a different story as the ‘Cats fell in five of their seven league tilts. The gap between Napoleon’s current standing and a rise in the table isn’t far, however, as the Wildcats lost a narrow overtime decision to Springfield and fell to league runner-up Anthony Wayne by just five points in Whitehouse.
A trip to “The House of Heat” to play county foe Patrick Henry starts off the 2021-22 slate for the Wildcats as part of five road contests in the season’s first seven tilts. Outside of the 14-game round-robin slate in the NLL, Napoleon will host three rivalry games in the non-league slate with Wauseon (Dec. 11), Archbold (Feb. 12) and bitter rival Defiance (Jan. 29) all visiting “The Grand Canyon.”
“We’re looking to have a successful season and go as far as our seniors take us,” added Bostelman. “We have a very challenging schedule, playing each team in our league twice. Northview will be the favorite while Perrysburg, Anthony Wayne and Southview will all be very strong.”
