There was no doubt in 2019-20 who the top dog (or bird) was in the Buckeye Border Conference as Pettisville finished four wins clear of runner-up Edon with a perfect 12-0 league mark and the outright conference championship.
However, losses from graduation and some new emerging faces will have plenty of contenders vying to unseat the Blackbirds.
The following is a preview of the BBC’s seven teams in alphabetical order, except Stryker and Pettisville, which are featured elsewhere in this edition:
EDON
EDON — Dale Curry will take the reins of the Edon program, marking the third coach in three seasons in charge of the Bombers.
Under Andrew Kiess a season ago, the Bombers finished a solid 9-13 and BBC runners-up at 8-4, nearly knocking off league champion Pettisville in a D-IV sectional semifinal before falling 41-40 in overtime.
Under Curry, the Bombers will have the services of a pair of all-league performers back for their junior seasons.
Drew Gallehue, a 6-3 post standout, led the team with 13.7 ppg, 7.6 rpg 32 makes from long distance as the top scoring option for Edon, garnering a first team all-BBC honor for his labors. Though Austin Kiess (8.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg, second team all-BBC) departs, 6-4 junior Jack Berry is back after averaging 5.7 points and 2.5 rebounds a night.
Senior Dawson Kiess (5-7, 1.6 ppg) is also back, joined by players like 5-11 juniors Henley Dye and Ethan Steinke, who saw limited action as sophomores. 6-3 junior Cassius Hulbert (1.1 ppg, 1.8 rpg) will also take on a bigger role for Curry’s squad.
FAYETTE
FAYETTE — Longtime mentor Todd Mitchell enters his 20th season as Fayette head coach and with over 200 wins to his credit, the veteran skipper will build around a quartet of four returning letterwinners in hopes of the program’s fourth straight double-digit win season.
BBC first-teamer Noah Brinegar departs, taking with him 9.9 points and 3.3 boards per game, along with Tanner Lemley (5.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg), Jaxsen Wentz (3.5 ppg, 2 rpg), Jose Aguilar (2.1 ppg, 1.5 rpg) and Caden Colegrove (1.7 ppg, 1.5 rpg).
6-0 senior Tanner Wagner will lead the charge this campaign, following a 9.6 ppg and 2.1 rpg effort in 2019-20 that garnered Wagner a second team all-league nod. Coupled with juinor Elijah Lerma (6-2, 8.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg, second team all-BBC) and seniors Eli Eberly (5-10, 3.8 ppg) and Phillip Whiteside (5-9, 1.7 ppg), Mitchell’s squad will bring enthusiasm to the court.
“This group of boys brings a great passion to the game,” said Mitchell. “They are gym rats and do a good job of working on their own when no one is watching. Guard play and good team chemistry should be some of our strengths this year.”
Mitchell noted the league’s balance this season as a key.
“The league will be pretty balanced this year,” he added. “No one was able to have summer leagues, shootouts or team camps this offseason so it might take a few weeks to see who is the team to beat.
“With the crazy times we’re living in, I’m hopeful for a full, happy and healthy season. Winning and losing are secondary to just allowing the kids the opportunity to play this season.”
HILLTOP
WEST UNITY — Getting positive momentum going in the Hilltop program will be task number one in season number three for Bill Williams coaching the Cadets. The Cadets are in the midst of a 26-game conference losing streak and have not won more than four games in a season since 2016-17’s surprise unbeaten league title campaign.
In order to do so, the Cadets will need to overcome the loss of their top two leading scorers in first team all-leaguer Jay Garrett (11 ppg) and Griffin McEwen (9 ppg).
Three lettermen return in juniors Tucker Beres (7 ppg), Ian Hoffman (5 ppg) and Carson Jennings (5-9, guard).
6-2 junior Brennon Carter is a potential spark for Hilltop as a varsity newcomer, along with junior Lucas Jacob and freshman Raace Haynes.
“The boys play well together, they’re a close group,” said Williams. “We are young and we’re dealing with low numbers. We will look to improve.”
MONTPELIER
MONTPELIER — Typically the loss of six lettermen would be a very tough pill to swallow but with a trio of top scorers from last season’s 5-18 campaign, Montpelier could be in position to improve in 2020-21.
Tylor Yahraus tallied 11 points a night for the Locos a season ago and the 6-0 senior has a chance to finish his career on a high note after garnering a second team all-BBC nod last year. Senior Thomas Jay (6-2, 8 ppg) also returns, along with senior Blake Altaffer (6-0, 5 ppg) and sophomore Garrett Walz (6 ppg).
“Our strength will have to be our quickness,” cited third-year head coach Justin Houk, who noted a lack of size at the varsity level will make things tricky at times. “I like our core of kids coming back that have a bunch of varsity experience.”
Seniors Gavin Stratton and Dylan Eitniear and junior David Bowman will look to play a larger role for the Locos this campaign.
NORTH CENTRAL
PIONEER — Though one first team all-BBC performer departs the North Central program, the Eagles still have the services of another this season as Chris Fidler’s seventh season at the helm looks to keep up a continuous improvement.
After going a combined 3-41 in Fidler’s first two campaigns, the Eagles have upped their win totals each year, including a 13-11 campaign last year that saw NC finish third in the BBC and nearly make districts before an Ayersville buzzer-beater ended the season.
With Bailey’s 15.3 points, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals gone, the main scoring role will land on the shoulders of junior Zach Hayes, a 6-2 standout that averaged 14.8 points and 4.9 boards per contest last season.
Bailey’s departure isn’t the only hole to fill, as six seniors graduated, including Landon Patton (6.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg), Alex Lehsten (5.56 ppg, 2.4 rpg) and Levi Williams (4.8 ppg, 2.4 apg).
Junior Colin Patten will hope to boost his averages after tallying one point and 0.3 rebounds per game last season as the only other returning letterman.
“We will be a speedy and scrappy group this season,” said Fidler. “We’re returning one of the best players in the league, if not the best player in the league. We are a young team after losing six seniors, and we will be an undersized group.”
How the youthful newcomers develop will play a big part in the Eagles’ chances, as three freshmen dot the varsity roster in Joey Burt, Cohen Myers (6-2) and Ben Pettit (6-2). Sophomore wing Landon Justice will look to play a scoring role along with junior point guard Mason Sanford.
“Our daily goal is to improve every day,” noted Fidler, who cited Stryker as a preseason conference favorite with Montpelier and Edon as contenders for top league finishes. “We have a handful of talented juniors that we will mix with a talented group of sophomores and freshmen to be competitive this season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.