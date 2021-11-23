MILLER CITY — After a step back from two straight double-digit win totals to a 6-17 mark (2-5 PCL) a season ago, Miller City has eyes on regaining a foothold in the Putnam County League scene in 2021-22.
The Wildcats return four lettermen from a season ago, providing a solid corps with returning scorers, including leading scorer Austin Ruhe. The 5-10 senior netted 11.7 points a night for the Blue and Gold, hitting 20 treys with 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game en route to an honorable mention all-league nod.
Junior guard Thomas Weis (5.3 ppg, 1.5 rpg) is also back as a perimeter threat for the Wildcats after hitting 23 longballs. Senior forward Jaden Nuveman (nine points, 18 rebounds total) and sophomore guard Owen Tobe (1.2 ppg, 0.9 rpg) will also suit up for fourth-year head coach Ross Kaufman.
The varsity roster has three seniors, three juniors but a sizeable crop of seven sophomores, which will undoubtedly create some growing pains.
“Most of our scoring is back and our guards should have some good depth,” noted Kaufman. “We lack depth in our experience, however.”
With the departure of Ross Niese (7.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg), Jon Burgei (5.7 ppg, 4.8 rpg, honorable mention all-PCL), TJ Michel (4.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg) and Devin Pester (2.3 pp, 2 rpg) to graduation, finding new scoring will be key with just 16 total points scored among the rest of the varsity roster.
Sophomores Ethan Barlage, Aaron Schnipke and Lane Pester will join the fray as guards along with senior forward Caleb Warnimont and sophomores Silas Niese (6-3), Andon Ruhe (6-2) and Zach Gerten (6-2).
