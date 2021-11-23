MONTPELIER — With just one returning letterwinner from last year’s team and 85 percent of the scoring gone, eighth-year head coach Nick Ramos is fighting an uphill battle this season.
But Ramos, who’s Locomotives squad finished with a 7-5 Buckeye Border Conference record last season and a 9-10 overall record, believes his team still has the pieces to compete.
“We are a young team that has some learning to do, but at the same time if we figure things out, we will make some people worry about us,” Ramos said.
The Locomotives are young because of a large senior class last season that included Blake Altaffr, Tylor Yaharaus (first team all-BBC), Thomas Jay, Gavin Stratton and Dylan Eitenear.
David Bowman (Sr., 6-3) and Garrett Walz (Jr., 5-11, second team all-BBC) are the lone returning letterwinners from last year.
Bowman will be crucial to the inside play of the Locomotives while Brody Kreischer (6-3) and Jamison Grime (Jr., 6-2) will add some depth to the post play.
Walz, will be tasked with leading Montpelier on the perimeter with Trent Thorp (Jr., 6-1) Ash Walz (So., 5-8), Haden Schaffer (Sr., 5-7) and Collin Mattern (Sr., 6-0), rounding our the guard and wing play.
Ramos says that his team will look to be more aggressive this season and make teams feel their presence at all times on the court.
“We are looking forward to playing a more aggressive style of defense,” Ramos said. “While trying to pressure the ball we will be looking to turn other teams over by capitalizing on poor decisions and bad passes.”
The offense will run through the post.
“Offensively we will move the ball and use ball reversals to penetrate and get the defense on their heels while running an open post motion offense,” Ramos said.
