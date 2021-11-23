LIBERTY CENTER — After their second straight 12-11 season last year, Liberty Center boys basketball and 10th year head coach Greg Badenhop are looking to take the next step behind a talented core of returning players.
They think they are close, and a two-point loss in sectionals to an Archbold team that went all the way to regionals last season, is a good reason to believe that they are close.
But they’ll be without three returning letterwinners including second-team all-NWOAL honoree Camden Krugh (8.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.7 apg) and starter Trey Patterson (6.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.8 spg) as well as Max Phillips (2 ppg, 1.5 rpg) off the bench.
LC’s interior is solidified with 6--5 senior Evan Conrad (second-team all-NWOAL, 8.3 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 2.1 bpg, 1.6 spg) and 6-6 senior Isaiah Estelle (2.7 ppg).
But it is the length on the wings that gives Badenhop lots of hope for both ends of the floor this coming season.
“Our size and length should be a strength headed into the season. It all starts with Evan Conrad anchoring the middle at 6-5 and Isaiah Estelle joining him at 6-6,” Badenhop noted. “We hope that size translates into a lot of plus nights on the boards & a great deal of disruption on the defensive end of the floor.”
Two-year letterman Wyatt Leatherman, an honorable mention the the NWOAL and district seven a year ago, will be one wing. At 6-2, the senior led the team in scoring with 10.7 points per game while also bringing down 2.3 boards per game last season. Aiden Hammontree, a 6--3 junior (1.5 ppg), will also be a factor in some way as well.
“We bring back one of the better shooters in the area in Wyatt Leatherman and when you add Aiden Hammontree to that perimeter mix, we should have solid perimeter shooting,” Badenhop said.
The rest of the starting lineup is in the air however, with Badenhop noting as many as nine players could compete for three starting spots. A big part of that big competition will be a large group of sophomores that will have a chance to earn playing time before the season gets under way.
“We also have a large group of sophomores who have an opportunity to take a big step forward in our program. That should make our practices highly competitive once we get everyone in the gym,” Badenhop said.
Junior football standouts Riley Chapa and Matthew Orr as well as senior Teejay Moore will play a role in the offense as well. They’ll also hope for good news about their returning point guard Dakota Schultz, who suffered an injury during football, but as of now the team is already looking for a replacement.
As per usual, the Tigers’ football team was successful, going 11-3 and reaching the regional finals. Badenhop and his crew will look to roll that success right on in to basketball season.
“It’s something that we’re fortunately kind of used to around here. And we really, we love it not to be honest with you because it gives our kids an understanding kind of, of what it takes to to win at a high level,” Badenhop said of the football program’s success.
“A majority of our players come to us from football so they already understand what type of commitment, energy, & toughness it takes for a team to be successful. It is our goal to take that same mindset & keep it rolling into the basketball season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.