LIBERTY CENTER — Size and length will be a solid base to work from for Greg Badenhop’s ninth Liberty Center squad in 2020-21 as the Tigers look to stay in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League race.
The Tigers will boast five players 6-3 or taller, four of them as key contributors in the rotation for LC, which finished 12-11 last season before falling in a 55-47 loss to Genoa in Division III sectional action.
That size will need to be an even bigger key when factoring in a major scoring loss from a pair of double-digit netters.
Carter Burdue led LC with 16.1 points and 6.5 rebounds a night as a three-year letterman, garnering first team spots on the all-NWOAL and all-district teams and a third-team D-III all-Ohio nod.
Coupled with forward Trent Murdock’s 12.4 points and 3.9 boards (second team all-NWOAL) departing and veterans like Aaron Shafer (5.9 ppg, 2.6 apg, honorable mention all-NWOAL) and Conner Keller (2.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg), a step up from some background characters last seaosn will be vital.
“We lost a lot of scoring to graduation and we do not have a ton of varsity experience returning,” admitted Badenhop, an LC grad himself. “Evan Conrad and Wyatt Leatherman each saw their role expand towards the end of last season but even those guys have yet to play a full season of varsity basketball.”
One name that will be heard often in “The Tiger Cage” will be that of 6-2 senior guard Cam Krugh. The three-year LC letterman tallied 6.9 points and three rebounds per game last year as a secondary option in the Tiger rotation and now will see a major role as the top returning scorer.
Leatherman (6-3, Jr.) and Conrad (6-4, Jr.) are also back after averaging 3.7 and 3.0 points per game as sophomores, along with Trey Patterson (6-3, Sr., forward, 2.7 ppg) and 5-11 senior wing Max Phillips.
“We’re going to have some decent length this season with four key contributors standing 6-3 or taller,” noted Badenhop. “With the right mindset, we could be a very solid rebounding team on both ends of the floor. After a great offseason, we look for Cam Krugh to take a big step forward this season and become one of the better players in northwest Ohio.”
The five-man letterman contingent will see an influx of athleticism and size, including 6-5 junior post man Isaiah Estelle and wings Noah Collins (6-0, Sr.), Matthew Orr (6-1, So.) and Evan Hogrefe (5-11, Sr.).
A traditionally tough and competitive football program at LC went 7-3 with two playoff wins this fall and those adjectives are something Badenhop would like to see continue during the winter season.
“We again hope to build off the tremendous success our football team had this past season,” said the LC mentor. “The majority of our players come to us from football so they already understand what type of commitment, energy and toughness it takes for a team to be successful. It is our goal to take that same mindset and keep it rolling into basketball season.”
The Tigers have not shied away from challenges in the non-league slate with home games against Ottawa-Glandorf, Tinora and Fostoria in December before hosting the Henry County Classic just before the New Year’s holiday. Paulding and Otsego await in the new year, along with an always-treacherous NWOAL slate with road tests at Archbold and Evergreen and home tilts with Wauseon, Bryan and rival Patrick Henry.
“With the uniqueness of the season in front of us, we know it will present challenges that we have never seen before,” added Badenhop. “How we respond to those challenges will likely determine the success level that we achieve.”
