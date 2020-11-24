HOLGATE — Led by four senior lettermen returning and a familiar face to the program now patrolling the sidelines at “The Tiger Cage,” Holgate will look for improvement in 2020-21 in their final year of Green Meadows Conference membership.
Sean Kobilis, a former assistant coach under previous Tiger mentor Brad Hurst, took on the job in June. Kobilis has served as an assistant for the past six seasons in Holgate and was junior varsity coach a season ago.
The Tigers finished 5-18 a season ago and were winless in seven GMC contests, though Holgate lost to Liberty Center twice by a combined five points, lost to Patrick Henry in overtime and fell by just three points to Ayersville in late February.
Holgate will be tasked with replacing two of its top three scorers, including honorable mention all-GMC forward Blake Hattemer (9.3 ppg, 8.5 ppg). Luke Wenner (8.3 ppg) and Ethan Sparks (2.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg) also depart.
Leading the charge for a potential upswing in Holgate hoops will be a five-man contingent of returning lettermen, paced by senior wing Bailey Sonnenberg, who tallied 8.4 points and 2.7 assists as a junior.
Sam Medina (Sr., 6-2, 4.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg), Gavyn Kupfersmith (Sr., 5-11, 1.7 ppg, 2.6 rpg) and Hayden Hartman (Sr., 1.9 ppg) all return for their final go-rounds while 5-9 sophomore Abe Kelly will suit up again on the varsity level after averaging 4.3 ppg as a freshman.
“Our strength is our leadership from our seniors,” said Kobilis. “Our returning lettermen have clocked a lot of minutes at the varsity level. They know the level of competitiveness that needs to be brought every day.”
Junior wings Robbie Thacker (6-0) and Brody Burgel will be leaned on to take larger roles, along with Richard Bower (Jr.) in the post.
Size will be a key for the Tigers to overcome in order to start the Kobilis era on the right foot.
“One of our weaknesses is our size,” admitted the Holgate mentor. “We will have to learn to play tougher and utilize our speed more. Another area of weakness is that these seniors haven’t had success closing out games. We will have to learn how to finish games.
Kobilis noted that the issue of athleticism isn’t a detriment for the Tigers, citing success in football the last two seasons and a standout run by the boys cross country team.
The Tigers have struggled since a run to regionals and co-GMC championship season in 2017, winning just eight games over the past three seasons. Holgate will begin its season at home on Nov. 27 against county rival Liberty Center and face Antwerp in its final conference game in the GMC on Feb. 12 at Antwerp. The Tigers’ last league home game is Feb. 5 against Wayne Trace.
