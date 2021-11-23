KALIDA — After an 18-6 campaign a season ago that saw Kalida navigate a rugged Putnam County League and tournament slate for a No. 4 seed in the Elida District, head coach Ryan Stechschulte will look to keep the Wildcats in contention for another PCL crown with five returning lettermen.
Replacing all-PCL first teamer Luke Erhart will be a tough task for the Wildcats, which knocked off solid teams like Van Wert, Lima Central Catholic, Archbold, Leipsic and Wayne Trace in the regular season before bowing out to Lincolnview in a sectional final. Honorable mention all-PCL picks Ayden Warnecke and Brandon Miller also depart.
However, with 6-3 junior Jaden Smith returning, along with seniors Tyson Siefker (6-1), Justin Siebeneck (6-2) and Grant Vorst (6-2) and junior Drew Fersch (5-11), the Wildcats have a core of experienced players suiting up again.
“The guys give great effort and compete every day in practice,” said Stechschulte, who is 15 wins away from 100 victories at Kalida entering his sixth year at 85-40. “We will have to continue to work to be better shooters, stronger athletes and the best teammates we can be.”
Among some new faces to don the Maroon and Gold in the upcoming year will be a trio of juniors in EJ Miller, Evan Stechschulte (6-2) and Ethan Warnecke (6-2). 6-2 sophomore Brady Fersch will also see time on the varsity hardwood along with freshman Jacob Siebeneck, a 5-11 guard.
Despite the losses via graduation, the schedule doesn’t provide much in the way of easy footing. A talented Rossford squad will visit in a Nov. 24 season opener while the Wildcats will travel to Archbold and LCC and host Lincolnview and Crestview before the end of the calendar year.
After the schedule flips to 2022, road tilts against Ottoville and Wayne Trace on back-to-back nights (Jan. 28-29) will provide a challenge, as will a visit to defending D-II state semifinalist Lima Shawnee on Feb. 15.
Said Stechschulte: “It’s going to be important for our team to get better every single day we touch the floor in order for us to be where we want at the end of the season.”
