HOLGATE — It’s a new dawn for Holgate boys basketball as they enter their inaugural season inside the Buckeye Border Conference after finishing third in the Green Meadows Conference a year ago.
Sean Kobilis will have the reins of the program for his second year after going 9-15 (3-4 GMC) in his first year.
“We are looking forward to competing in our first year in the BBC. We want to be contenders for the conference title,” Kobilis said. “Our ultimate goal is to make a run in the tournament, but we know we have a mountain to climb to get there.”
The Tigers will have to replace their leading scorer and two four-year lettermen this year. Bailey Sonnenberg led the way in points (9.9) and assists (2.2) per gamewhile also adding 2.3 rebounds per game. Gavyn Kupfersmith, the other four-year letterman averaged 1.2 points, 1.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.
Sam Medina (three-year lettermen, 4.9 ppg, 2.3 rpg) and Hayden Hartman (two-year lettermen, 1.5 ppg, 1.3 rpg also depart.
There is scoring that returns to the Tigers this season however as Robbie Thacker (Sr., 6-2, 9.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.3 apg) and Abe Kelly (Jr., 6-0, 7.7 ppg, 3 rpg, 1.2 apg) will have to be the leaders in scoring.
Richard Bower (Sr., 6-3, 2.3 ppg, 2 rpg), Xavier McCord (So., 6-2, 2.6 ppg, 2.2 rpg) and Dylan Boecker (So., 6-1) also return for the Tigers.
“We have five returning lettermen with quality playing time in big games. We were competitive and came up short on many games. This group is hungry to win and are willing to do what it takes to be successful,” Kobilis said.
Seniors Brodi Burgel (5-10) and Hunter Gerschutz (5-7) will try to earn varsity minutes as newcomers this year with junior Owen Leaders (6-1) and sophomores Ezekial Belmares (5-8), Logan Miller (5-9) and Anthony Wallace (5-10).
Many of those newcomers don’t bring size to the table, which is a flaw for Kobilis’s squad.
“Our weakness this year is going to be our size. We aren’t going to be the biggest team, but what we don’t have in size, we need to make up with in toughness and preparation,” Kobilis said.
