ANTWERP — The 2019-20 boys basketball season in Antwerp can be summed up in one word.
Historic.
The Archers followed up a stellar spring 2019 run in softball and baseball with D-IV state championship and semifinalist finishes, respectively, with an outstanding hardwood run of their own. Antwerp won the outright GMC title and ripped off 25 consecutive victories, only coming up short in the Division IV regional semifinals against fellow unbeaten and No. 1 Columbus Grove.
After a school-record 25-1 season, much of the Blue and White’s core returns for Doug Billman’s fifth season back at his alma mater, led by GMC co-Player of the Year and second team all-Ohioan Jagger Landers.
The 6-7 junior dazzled in his sophomore season with a line of 17.2 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. Older brother Jayvin (11.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.9 apg) departs after a second team all-GMC campaign and will hoop at Division III Wittenberg this year.
Despite some stellar scoring efforts from the Archers a season ago, the defensive end of the floor was where Antwerp planted its flag, holding 13 opponents to 40 points or fewer during the regular season before dodging a pair of upset bids by Edgerton (49-48) and Toledo Christian (55-50) in the district tournament.
Key veterans Blake Schuette (5.1 ppg, 2 rpg) and Jacob Savina (honorable mention all-GMC, 7 ppg, 4.3 rpg) depart, along with Jake Eaken (3.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg), but the cupboard is far from bare for Billman’s squad.
The perimeter is fairly established for the Archers this fall as guards Austin Lichty (6-1, Sr., honorable mention all-GMC, 8.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.5 apg) and Luke Krouse (6-2, Jr., second team all-GMC, 6.2 pppg, 3.5 rpg, 5.5 apg) are back, joined by 6-0 senior Owen Sheedy (2.3 ppg, 1.2 rpg).
The post will be where the Archers will need to find some new faces to take on larger roles. 6-3 junior Hunter Sproles will see more time in the paint, along with senior Dylan Hines and juniors Kaden Phares and Mason Steel.
In order to build some depth, some relative newcomers to the varsity level will take on some larger roles. Juniors Kaden Recker and Gaige McMichael are joined on the varsity roster by 5-9 sophomore shooter Parker Moore and 6-2 freshman wing Landon Brewer.
“This team has excellent work ethic,” lauded Billman, now 62-32 in his tenure at Antwerp. “We’ve got guys with good length and good basketball knowledge and a lot of motivated players that can play multiple positions.”
Billman cited inexperience for varsity players and depth as some areas Antwerp will have to shore up in order to repeat some of the success from a season ago.
Billman cited the Green Meadows Conference’s depth in his evaluation of the league race this winter.
“The GMC is really an incredible league to coach in and be a part of because of the great coaches in our league that prepare their teams each night. Fairview, Hicksville, Tinora and Ayersville appear to be a few of the favorites to win the league this season as they all have some key contributors from last year’s squads that may give them an advantage in experience … Each team in our league presents a different challenge for us each night, so for us to be mentioned as a top team in this league, we certainly need to be focused and prepared for each league contest.”
The Archers added a bit of a bolster to this season’s schedule by adding a trip to “The Vatican” to face perennial D-IV contender Delphos St. John’s to start the season, along with a contest against Pandora-Gilboa and a home clash with talented Ottoville in the non-conference slate.
“With an absolute uncertainty of what each week may bring as a result of our current world circumstances, we must first and foremost concentrate on our players and the safety of everyone involved,” said Billman. “Each and every week may look completely different. We have to focus on what we can control … If we can continue to identify those areas in our control and focus one game at a time, the potential to have another successful season is within reach for this group.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.