WEST UNITY — Bill Williams is entering his fourth season at the helm of the Hilltop in 2021 and in the midst of a 38-game conference losing streak, the Cadets are looking for a spark to jumpstart the program.
The Cadets will return five lettermen from last year’s team that went 1-21 overall on the season. Seniors Carson Jennnings (5-9) and Ian Hoffman (6-1) will be the most experienced of the group as they letter for their third season.
Raace Haynes (So., 5-10), Matthew Wyse (Sr., 6-1) and Aiden Funkhouser (Jr., 5-9) all return as one-year lettermen from last season.
Robert Rodriguez (5-9) and Justin Ayala Aguilera (6-0) will round out a five-person senior class as newcomers to the program.
Other newcomers include four freshmen in Devin Dempsey (5-9), Brock Kesler (5-9), (5-10) and Carson Crossgrove (5-9). Anthony Eckenrode (6-0) is the lone newcomer from the sophomore class.
The Cadets haven’t won more than four games since their league championship and unbeaten record in 2016-17.
Hilltop begins their season with an away non-league contest against Montpelier on Friday, Nov. 26. Their home opener comes against Stryker on Saturday, Dec. 4 in another non-league game against Stryker.
Their first game of the seven-game round robin slate in the BBC comes at home against the reigning league champs Pettisville on Thursday, Dec. 16.
