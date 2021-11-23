ARCHBOLD — The concept of success building on success is something that can easily be applied to Archbold athletics in 2021.
The football team has won three-straight NWOAL titles and was ranked No. 1 in the state for a large part of the 2021 season, the baseball team were state-runners up and now the basketball team will try to continue that success.
The Bluestreaks are coming off some success of their own in basketball as well as they went 21-5 overall and finished a perfect 7-0 in the NWOAL last season before falling in the regional finals to Ottawa-Glandorf.
They were led by who other than the three-sport, 6-foot-2 ,star D.J. Newman, who enters his senior season after having earned a first-team All-NWOAL and second-team All-District nod behind a team-leading 11.9 points and five rebounds per game as a junior.
The Bluestreaks were also able to get good production out of 6-foot-1 sophomore Alex Roth who had 10.5 points per game along with 2.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game as well en route to a second-team All-NWOAL nod.
It’s those two along with seniors Ashton Kammeyer (6-5, 7.1 ppg, 4 rpg), Brady Johns (6-2, 1.6 ppg), Tyler Hurst (6-3, 2.9 ppg, 1.5 rpg) and Gavin Bailey (6-2) that has fourth-year head coach Joe Frank excited about what his team has the potential to do this season.
“We return a lot of experience with six letterwinners and seniors who, for the most part, lead by example,” Frank noted.
Sophomore’s Cade Brenner and Jayden Seiler will also get some looks at the varsity level despite an already crowded room of upperclassmen.
That crowded room though, should produce high level basketball for a team with expectations that are already through the roof.
“This is a hard-working group that is eager to prove themselves on the floor and with that comes a lot of overall team speed and quickness that will be to our advantage this season,” Frank said.
The team isn’t without losses though as they will have to replace a second-team All-NWOAL pick in Noah Gomez as well as Trey Theobald and Austin Roth, who were all crucial to the defensive side of the ball last season.
“As is the case with each team, identifying and defining roles will be important. This team has a lot of experience but we are missing our best two defenders from last year’s squad,” Frank said. “We are looking for players to step up and be willing to fill the role that they are asked to play for this team.”
