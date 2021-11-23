HICKSVILLE — Last season marked an up-and-down campaign for the Hicksville Aces as a slow start marked by close losses saw a three-game win streak, followed by a four-game losing skid and a three-game win streak to cap the regular season.
When the postseason arrived, the Aces found their stride, advancing to the Division IV district tournament and coming a second away from a spot in the finals before bowing out with a 47-46 overtime loss to Toledo Christian at the buzzer.
Five lettermen return from last year’s 11-11 squad in head coach Tony Tear’s 10th season in charge of the program as the Aces hope to build off the adversity of a season ago.
Tear’s squad will have to do so without a key cog in program history with the graduation of four-year letterman, GMC first-teamer and the school’s all-time leading scorer (1,394 points) and 3-point shooter (129 treys) in current Ohio Wesleyan freshman Landon Turnbull.
Without Turnbull’s team-leading 15.8 ppg, the onus on leading the Aces will fall to three-year letterman and GMC second-teamer Jackson Bergman in the post.
Bergman, a 6-6 senior forward and Toledo baseball commit, nearly averaged a double-double for the Aces a season ago with 14 points and nine rebounds per game last season while dishing out 2.2 assists a night.
Fellow seniors Josh Myers (5 ppg, 3.4 apg) and Kyler Baird (1.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg) are back on the perimeter, along with junior guard Brody Balser (4.2 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 1.4 apg).
Helping Bergman in the paint will be 6-4 junior forward Aaron Klima, who lettered last season averaging 1.6 points and just over a rebound per contest.
Mason Slattery’s six points and 3.9 rebounds per game will also need replaced, along with graduated forward Boston Hootman.
The team’s flexibility in lineups will be a strength for the Red and Black on game nights.
“I believe we have a quality basketball team,” said Tear, who has accrued a 130-85 record in nine seasons patrolling the sidelines. “We have guys with length that can really play positionless basketball on both sides of the floor. We have guys with experience that we can lean on and some young guys that are showing promise. If we work at it, we think we can be aggressive on the defensive end of the floor and balanced on the offensive end.”
According to Tear, that aggressiveness is needed on the defensive end as the team builds cohesiveness with new faces in new roles.
“The biggest things we need to keep improving on are our defense and our toughness,” explained Tear. “We are going to have to get stops to win games this year and we need to buy in more on that side of the floor. We also need to get much tougher as a team. Most games come down to whoever is more physical and who is tougher. We need to develop that toughness it takes to win close games.”
An infusion of some newcomers to the lineup will bring a mix of talent inside and outside with 6-5 junior forward Alex Gordon in the post along with junior guard JR Mendoza and 5-10 freshman Braxzytn Heisler at forward.
“Overall, I think we can be a competitive basketball team this season,” said Tear, is 13 wins short of tying the duo of Randy Headley and Dan Turnbull’s 148 wins from 1998-2012 for the most coaching wins in school history. “We need to commit to being a great defensive and rebounding team, build some depth, play consistently with energy and really develop chemistry. If we do those things, we think we can have a solid season.”
The Aces will challenge themselves in the non-conference slate with contests against Archbold (Jan. 8), Convoy Crestview (Jan. 29) and by competing in the Rossford Martin Luther King Jr. Showcase on Jan. 17 against Division II Maumee. The Aces will open the season on the road in a non-league tilt with rival Fairview before a Nov. 29 home opener against Montpelier.
