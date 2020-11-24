PIONEER — Though one first team all-BBC performer departs the North Central program, the Eagles still have the services of another this season as Chris Fidler’s seventh season at the helm looks to keep up a continuous improvement.
After going a combined 3-41 in Fidler’s first two campaigns, the Eagles have upped their win totals each year, including a 13-11 campaign last year that saw NC finish third in the BBC and nearly make districts before an Ayersville buzzer-beater ended the season.
With Bailey’s 15.3 points, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals gone, the main scoring role will land on the shoulders of junior Zach Hayes, a 6-2 standout that averaged 14.8 points and 4.9 boards per contest last season.
Bailey’s departure isn’t the only hole to fill, as six seniors graduated, including Landon Patton (6.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg), Alex Lehsten (5.56 ppg, 2.4 rpg) and Levi Williams (4.8 ppg, 2.4 apg).
Junior Colin Patten will hope to boost his averages after tallying one point and 0.3 rebounds per game last season as the only other returning letterman.
“We will be a speedy and scrappy group this season,” said Fidler. “We’re returning one of the best players in the league, if not the best player in the league. We are a young team after losing six seniors, and we will be an undersized group.”
How the youthful newcomers develop will play a big part in the Eagles’ chances, as three freshmen dot the varsity roster in Joey Burt, Cohen Myers (6-2) and Ben Pettit (6-2). Sophomore wing Landon Justice will look to play a scoring role along with junior point guard Mason Sanford.
“Our daily goal is to improve every day,” noted Fidler, who cited Stryker as a preseason conference favorite with Montpelier and Edon as contenders for top league finishes. “We have a handful of talented juniors that we will mix with a talented group of sophomores and freshmen to be competitive this season.”
