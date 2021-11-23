FAYETTE — In Todd Mitchell’s 21st year at the helm of Fayette boys basketball, he’ll look to see an improvement from a team that went 10-13 overall and 4-8 in the BBC last season.
A 1986 graduate from Fayette himself, Mitchell’s squad will have to replace second-team all-BBC honoree Tanner Wagner (10.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg) as well as BBC honorable mention pick Eli Ebrerly (6.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg) and Phillip Whiteside (7 ppg, 2.2 rpg).
But the cupboard isn’t bare as fellow second-team all-BBC pick Elijah Lerma will return for his senior season. Lerma is a two-year letterwinner that led the Eagles in scoring last season with 12.2 point per game as well as 3.9 rebounds per game.
Him along with another guard returnee in Kaden Frenn (Jr., 5 ppg, 4.5 rpg), will give Fayette a strong backcourt this season.
“We will have strong guard play with multiple guys with point guard experience. We should be able to create some matchup problems with our quickness and ability to attack the rim,” Mitchell said.
The inside will be more of an unknown, as junior forward and just one-year varsity letterwinner Skylar Lester (1.3 ppg, 1.5 rpg) will be tasked with manning the inside play. Frenn could see some looks at the four positions in the lineup as well.
Junior guard Demetrius Whiteside will also play a role in his second year of varsity experience as will varsity newcomers in junior Chase Moats and sophomores Wyatt Mitchell, Xander Dunnett and Hawk Brehm.
After a season that ended with a loss to eventual district champions Antwerp in district semifinals last year, the Eagles will be rearing and ready to go in 2021.
“The league will have a new feel to it this season with Holgate joining. We no longer have the round robin so only the second time we play a league opponent will count. There are probably going to be as many as 3 or 4 teams in contention as we head into the last month of the season. Staying healthy and getting hot at the right time of the year will be key factors,” Mitchell said.
