ARCHBOLD — The scoreboard operator at “The Thunderdome” in Archbold will likely see a higher workload this season with the Bluestreaks taking on a faster pace in Joe Frank’s third season in charge.
The Archbold skipper, who guided the program to an unbeaten regular season and No. 1 ranking two seasons ago and coached the team to an 18-7 campaign and district runner-up finish in 2019-20, will have six returning letterman to coach up in 2020-21 with a balanced scoring output from last season.
Replacing NWOAL first-teamer Elijah Zimmerman (13.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg) and honorable mention pick Ethan Hagans will be key as the scoring load shifts.
Junior guard DJ Newman (6-2, 6.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg) is the top returning scorer for the Bluestreaks while 6-1 forward Trey Theobald (Sr., 5.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg) is also back after earning second team all-NWOAL status a season ago.
Point guard Noah Gomez (5-9, Sr., 6 ppg, 2 apg) will help run the offense with senior Austin Roth (6-1, forward, 3.4 ppg, 1.5 rpg), sophomore Alex Roth (6-1, guard, 5.4 ppg, 1.3 rpg) and senior Kobe Kennedy (6-0, guard, 2 ppg) bringing experience.
Senior Jayden Schulze, who averaged 7.5 points per contest in 15 games last year at Patrick Henry, will add another scorer in the lineup for the Bluestreaks as well.
“Wev’e got a hard-working group that is eager tor prove itself on the floor,” said Frank, who cited the roster’s overall speed and quickness as a strength for the upcoming campaign. “These seniors lead by example.”
With that uptick in tempo, the roster will have to adjust as well without the virtue of a traditional offseason and preseason.
“We need to work on developing a mindset, as well as physical conditioning, that’s required to play a faster pace this season,” added Frank. “We also need to address our scoring, especially when we are forced to run our half-court offense and sets.”
A sizeable junior roster joins the varsity roster in 2020-21, with a mix of size from 6-5 forward Ashton Kammeyer and 6-3 Tyler Hurst to wings like Brady Johns (6-0) and Gavin Bailey (6-1).
“Our first priority, as is always the case, is going to be on the defensive end,” explained Frank of the transitions into the upcoming year. “We are still emphasizing defense even though we may give up some shots that we normally wouldn’t see our opponents take.
“We are going to try and play at a faster pace this year to take advantage of our quickness and hopefully our depth. There may be a few bumps in the road as we adapt to this new style of play but we are committed to playing faster and having more possessions in each game.”
Even following an extended playoff football run, the Bluestreaks will begin their season with a test as Archbold welcomes rival Wauseon on Nov. 28 in a non-league affair. The Streaks continue a challenging non-league slate with trips to Kalida (Dec. 5), Eastwood (Jan. 2) and Toledo Christian (Jan. 23) along with home matchups with Ottawa-Glandorf (Dec. 19), Hicksville (Jan. 9) and Defiance (Jan. 19).
“Our schedule, as usual, is going to be a difficult one,” added Frank. “We look forward to competing with each team on our schedule, knowing that we will have to be ready to go each night. The NWOAL should again be very competitive with many teams capable of winning on any given night. Several teams have key returnees and it will be interesting to see how the NWOAL unfolds.
“Our goal, as always, is to be playing our best basketball at tourney time and to advance as far as we possibly can.”
