PIONEER — If one was looking to spot the differences between this year’s North Central team and last year’s North Central team they would have a hard time doing so as the Eagles will bring back their entire team from last season.
The Eagles finished 7-17 overall and 5-7 in conference play and think they have a really good chance to make a drastic improvement with the talent they have coming back.
“We will be a much-improved team from a year ago as we had no seniors and nine first year high school players last year,” eight-year head coach and North Central graduate Chris Fidler said. “They were thrown to the wolves last season at such a young age and responded wonderfully.”
If the Eagles are to compete for a conference title it will most certainly be led by 6-foot-2 do-it-all senior Zack Hayes, who earned a first team all-conference nod in the Buckeye Border Conference last season with 15.4 points, six rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.
Hayes is just 34 points away from his 1,000th point.
Joey Burt (5-8, guard), will also be a key piece to this veteran core as he averaged 8.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last year as a freshman.
Colin Patten, (Sr., 6-2, 5.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg), Landon Justice (Jr., 6-0 5.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg), Cohen Meyers (So., 6-2, 4.5 ppg, 4.9 rpg) and Ben Pettit (So., 6-2, 6.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg) will round out the returning core this season for the Eagles.
Obviously, Fidler and the coaching staff like the pieces that they have back but they want to add some depth and they will look to nine players that haven’t lettered at the varsity level to fill out playing time during the season.
“We have a handful of kids competing for multiple spots on our squad this year as we look for depth,” Fidler said. “We will utilize our depth to be able to press and pressure our opponent and utilize our much-improved shooting ability. “I see us being in the top two of our league this year and contending for a league title.”
