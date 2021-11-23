METAMORA — Evergreen boys basketball saw three league losses an an early exit in sectional semifinals last season.
This year they’ll look to right their wrongs with the reigning NWOAL player of the year Evan Lumbrezer returning for his senior season.
Lumbrezer isn’t the only player they’ll get back either. Senior and 6-foot-4 second-team All-NWOAL pick from a year ago Ethan Loeffler also returns as do seniors Brock Hudik and R.J. Shunck.
Sophomores Eli Keifer and Tyson Woodring round out the talented stable of returning lettermen.
It’s a promising core for a team looking to get back on top of the NWOAL for the second time in three seasons after going 4-3 last year.
“Experience is a strength for us,” Evergreen head coach Jerry Keifer said entering his 29th season at the helm. “We have six returning letter winners and five starters back from last year, first time in 29 years I return my starting five.”
Sophomore newcomers in 6-foot-2 Drew Gillen and 6-foot Ryder Hudik will round out the depth for the Vikings.
Austin Lumbrezer (2.6 ppg) and Jake Fuller (2.3 ppg) are the team’s only losses.
With a large returning cast like this, there are not going to be many weaknesses, but if there is one for the Vikings Keifer believes it will be on the boards.
“We need to work to improve rebounding the basketball at both ends of the court,” Keifer said.
The Vikings will open their season at home against Clay on Friday Nov. 26. Then the following Tuesday they’ll travel to Emmanuel Christian to take on the No. 1 recruit in the country in the class of 2025 Jerry Easter II.
