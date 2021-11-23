EDON — Edon has their eyes on the Buckeye Border Conference prize this season as they return a bevy of lettermen to a team that went 9-3 in the league last year and finished one game off the top of the league.
They’ll have to do it under new head coach Matt Ripke though, who enters his first season at the helm of the Bombers. Ripke went 185-99 at the helm of Edgerton in 12 seasons and was the second winningest coach in program history.
Now he’ll look to lead a talented Edon squad that is led by star quarterback standout and last year’s BBC Co-Player of the Year Drew Gallahue.
Gallehue will also get major help from Gannon Ripke who transferred over from Edgerton for his senior season.
Seniors Jack Berry (Second team all-BBC) and Cassius Hulbert will also return in a very experienced core for the Bombers.
“Our returning letter winners from last season provide us with varsity experience along with a group of newcomers that are hungry and will be counted on to provide much needed depth throughout the year,” Ayersville graduate Ripke said.
As the new head coach comes in, so too does a new offensive and defensive system that will provide a learning curve even for a veteran team like this.
“Learning a completely new offensive and defensive system will take some time and with the success from football we will be behind to start,” Ripke said. “However, I am a true believer that success breeds success and this group will work hard.”
Ripke believes that football success will ultimately help his team in the long run.
“Football success will help us in the fact that our guys have been in heated competition and played on the big stage,” Ripke said. “This group was very coachable this summer and I look to pick up where we left off.”
