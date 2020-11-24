EDGERTON — Though Edgerton finished the season with a 13-12 record, Matt Ripke’s Bulldogs belied that mark with a near-upset of unbeaten Antwerp in the district semifinals and single-digit losses to solid squads like Wauseon and regional finalist Evergreen in the regular season.
To get back to that mark and earn the third straight winning season in Bulldog country, a major group of contributors will have to be replaced, headlined by first team all-GMC and third team all-district standout Logan Showalter (12.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg).
Solid scorers like Jaron Cape (9.1 ppg), Colin Gary (7.6 ppg), Arryn Pahl (5.3 ppg) also depart, leaving athletic wings Noah Landel (6-1, Jr., 3.4 ppg) and Gannon Ripke (6-3, Jr., 3.1 ppg) as the top returning scorers for Ripke’s 12th season.
“Losing five quality seniors to graduation, as well as a lack of size, is something of a concern,” noted Ripke. “Perimeter shooting is one of the areas that we need to continue to improve on for us to build depth and be successful.”
Of the Bulldogs’ 69 makes from long range last season, 64 have graduated with Craig Blue (2-of-7) and Ripke (3-of-15) bringing back the most long-range experience.
Blue, a 5-10 senior, played in all 25 contests for the Bulldogs last season and will take on a larger role after netting 28 total points (1.1 ppg) and 0.7 rebounds per game.
Troy Wolfe (5-8, Sr.) also lettered as a junior for Ripke’s squad (0.9 ppg).
A group of untested veterans will also see more time as seniors Isiah Wilson (5-11), Cameron Hicks (5-10), Sawyer Hake (5-11) and Nate Timbrook (6-4) take on bigger roles. Sophomore Corey Everetts (5-9), who served as Bulldog quarterback during the fall, is also a candidate for more time, along with junior Cole Meyer and sophomore Nathan Swank.
“Our returning letterwinners from last season provide us with varsity experience along with a group of newcomers that are hungry,” explained Ripke. “They will be counted on to provide much needed depth throughout the year.”
The non-league slate will again test the Bulldogs of Williams County as Archbold and Wauseon both visit Babe Shoup Court in early December. Edgerton will play at Evergreen and at Pettisville after the first of the year. On the league landscape, the road slate will be treacherous as Edgerton’s visiting contests include contests at defending champ Antwerp (Dec. 18), Fairview (Jan. 15), Wayne Trace (Jan. 22) and Hicksville (Feb. 5).
“The Green Meadows Conference will be very competitive this year,” added Ripke. “We think our early season schedule helps prepare us for GMC play and we hope to be in the mix come February.”
