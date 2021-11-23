DELTA — In Matt Brighton’s first year as the head coach of the Delta boys basketball team, he’ll look to revive a program that went 2-19 last season and has won just four league games in the past season.
They feel good about their ability to improve this season with four starters returning to the team in 2021. Honorable mention All-NWOAL pick and leading scorer Bryce Gillen (Jr., 7.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg) is among the returnees and will be a key cog for the Panthers.
Delta will lose Chase Stickley however, who was also an honorable mention All-NWOAL pick last season averaging 6.3 points per game and a team best 4.5 rebounds per game.
That hurts their overall size which Brighton views as a weakness to this year’s squad, but his overall depth and experience returning should make up for the loss of Stickely.
“The Panthers have many experienced players returning which includes four starters from the previous year,” Brighton said. “Rebounding and scoring-by-committee will be imperative for us this season.”
Returning junior Noah Risner (5.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg) will be a big part of that committee approach behind Gillen and so will James Ruple (Jr., 5.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg), Bryar Knapp (Jr., 3.2 ppg, 2.7 rpg) and seniors Joshua Tresnan-Reighard, D.J. Davis and Alex Hodge who all did not play last season for the Panthers.
Brighton and co also know that improving their physicality on the court will be imperative to competing in the NWOAL going forward.
“The NWOAL is a league where the play is physical, and that has helped guide our off-season workouts. We have worked hard in the weight room as well as finishing around the basket,” Brighton noted. “We are hoping that the work our players have put in this off-season helps us compete with other teams in our league.”
