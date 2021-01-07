After nearly three full weeks away from game action, Defiance will tip off the 2021 portion of its schedule with the first of four straight Friday-Saturday twinbills. The Bulldogs will travel to Western Buckeye League foe Kenton on Friday before renewing an annual rivalry clash at ‘The Dawg Pound’ on Saturday with Wauseon.
For the 3-4 Bulldogs, a rugged slate saw Defiance pick up a pair of impressive first-weekend wins, take lumps in close games the second weekend and cap off their December slate with lopsided losses to powerhouses Lima Shawnee and Toledo St. John’s.
With the Bulldogs battle tested already, the path is now set forward for the youthful roster under first-year head coach Bryn Lehman.
“The biggest thing we looked at was competing,” said Lehman. “We might not always be able to execute offensively or defensively when we play teams with more talent or skill, but there is no excuse for not giving effort and that was addressed.”
The week was originally slated as a three-game stretch before a positive COVID-19 case in the Van Wert program caused the two teams’ WBL game previously slated for Monday to be moved to Tuesday, Jan. 12.
The Bulldogs are also hoping for similar results from the 2019-20 season that saw the program rattle off seven straight victories following a 48-39 loss to Kenton on Jan. 2020, including a 32-29 victory against Wauseon.
DEFIANCE AT KENTON
Hoping to shake off the four losses in five games to end the previous year, Defiance will get a shot at evening its Western Buckeye League record with the long trip to 0-8 Kenton on Friday.
The Bulldogs saw a run of nine straight victories over the Wildcats end last year in Kenton’s 48-39 victory, one that saw a 34-22 rebounding advantage squandered and the visitors end the game on a 10-2 run to seal the win.
This time around, the Bulldogs will hope to take advantage against a Kenton squad winless in its first eight tries, though four have come by single digits.
“Like most Kenton teams, their physicality stands out the most,” explained Lehman. “They’re very aggressive and physical, which we still need to get better at dealing with. They’ve also been without a few of their better players so they’ve yet to play a game with their best five.”
Jayden Cornell, a 5-10 point guard, earned third team all-WBL honors as a junior last season and is back in his fourth year as a letterman for the Wildcat program. Cornell missed the team’s first four contests but returned with 30 points in his first action, a 49-45 league loss at Celina.
Since then, Cornell has scored 21 points against Upper Scioto Valley (66-59 loss) and 25 against Delphos Jefferson (66-62 loss).
Athletic wing Zac Swaney (5-9, Sr.) is also a scoring threat for Kenotn, having tallied 22 points and five 3-pointers in a loss to Lima Bath on Dec. 11 while senior guard Caden Bolling is a major threat from deep with four treys against Riverdale this season and three triples made in games against Bath, USV and Coldwater.
“We’re going to have to be strong and take care of the basketball if we’re going to have success,” said Lehman of keys against Kenton. “Offensively, we need to have confidence and play loose. They’ll run four, five different defenses so we need to be flexible and trust in our ability to handle the ball and get good scoring opportunities.
“Defensively, they’ll spread the floor and attack the basket. Limiting dribble penetration is not a strong suit of ours so that was a focus this week.”
In Defiance’s final two matchups against Shawnee and St. John’s, the Bulldogs managed just 43 and 33 points, respectively.
In a grind-it-out matchup with Toledo St. John’s, sophomore Cayden Zachrich’s eight points topped the scoresheet as the Blue and White hit just 1-of-10 from long range while being out-rebounded 15-4 on the offensive glass.
Zachrich leads the Bulldogs in scoring with 9.6 ppg, followed closely by older brother C.J. (8.4 ppg, 11 3-pointers, 2.6 rpg) and point guard Bradyn Shaw (8.4 ppg, 3.9 apg, 3.9 rpg, 10 3-pointers). Starters Joe Lammers (6.7 ppg, nine 3-pointers, 2.1 rpg) and David Jimenez (5.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.6 apg, 14 steals) round out the opening five for the Bulldogs, with key players like Isaac Schlatter (7 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 3 apg) and Tyler Frederick (2.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.1 apg) adding minutes off the pine.
WAUSEON AT DEFIANCE
In a series with over 100 meetings, the short distance between Wauseon and Defiance will provide another competitive matchup of similar-styled programs when Chad Burt’s Indians come to town for a 4:30 p.m. junior varsity tip-off.
Defiance owns victories in 11 of the 14 meetings between the two schools in Burt’s tenure as Tribe mentor but the Indians enter Saturday’s matchup with a solid 7-1 mark and a No. 17 ranking in the Division II state poll released on Monday.
The injury bug has plagued the Red and White through the start of the year with the team’s projected starting lineup suiting up just once in the first eight contests.
“Wauseon is going to be very physical and we’ll again have to prepare to be strong with the basketball and make sound decisions,” explained Lehman. “They’re as well-coached as any team in the area so we’ll have to be ready to bounce back quick.
“There aren’t any gimmes in this league or this district so we’ll have to bring our best and we wouldn’t have it any other way.”
Defiance has faced just two other teams in the school’s Division II district (win over Bryan, loss to Lima Shawnee) so far and will see all 10 of the other schools in the district at some point this season.
For Wauseon, Jonas Tester (6-2, Jr.) has played in five of the eight contests this season for Burt’s Indians, leading the team with 14.4 points per contest, along with 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
Athletic wing Connar Penrod (6-2, Sr.), a Bowling Green baseball commit, adds 13 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, along with a team-high 11 makes from long distance. Penrod enters the weekend still hobbled by an ankle sprain suffered in the third quarter of the Indians’ win over Bryan in the Grube Family Holiday Classic championship game. With a key Northwest Ohio Athletic League tilt on Thursday against Bryan ahead, Penrod may play against the Bulldogs but his status is unclear.
Isaac Wilson, a 6-2 senior forward, will play, bringing seven points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in his five appearances this year.
Kolton DeGroff (5-10, Sr., 4.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg), Noah Sauber (6-3, Sr., 3.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg) and Easton Delgado (6-0, Sr., 2.9 ppg, 2.7 rpg) are the only players to have played in all eight games so far.
“Our guys have really bought into the defensive end early in the year,” explained Burt, whose team has allowed just 35.8 points per contest. “We understand that we sometimes struggle to score, so we have really been emphasizing the defensive end … Our guys have done a good job of making the extra pass and playing unselfishly.”
Burt noted the Bulldogs’ floor IQ and flexibility as some things that have impressed him early.
“The transition from one coach Lehman to another has been very smooth as evidenced by their good play early in the year,” lauded Burt. “I’ve been very impressed by how quickly their young kids have adjusted to the speed and physicality of the varsity game. They have extremely skilled and intelligent basketball players.”
For Defiance, the Kenton-Wauseon double-up begins a stretch of eight games in the next 15 days.
“Tester and Penrod are going to be big challenges for us defensively, but our guys have done a great job of coming out ready to go on the Saturday night of back-to-backs so far this season,” said Lehman. “We’re gaining perspective of what it takes, little by little, and we might take some licks now, but we’re learning and getting better from it in the long run.”
