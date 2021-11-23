CONTINENTAL — Continental’s second season under the guidance of Scott Keck will be a campaign built on a core of experience as the Pirates return a pair of three-year starters to the varsity roster, a two-year veteran guard and six lettermen in all.
The Pirates finished 8-14 a season ago and 2-5 in Putnam County League contests, as many league wins as in the prior three seasons under predecessor Eric Maag, before bowing out to Kalida in the first round of the D-IV sectional tournament.
The Pirates will have to move on without a key cog in top scorer Mitchell Coleman, who averaged 18.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists and scored 1,242 career points for the Pirates as a second team all-PCL and District 8 performer, hitting 193 career 3-pointers.
Forwards Gavin Huff and Andrew Hoeffel will take the floor for their fourth year at the varsity level, joined by returning senior guards Alex Sharrits and Wyatt Davis.
Junior Konner Knipp-Williams is back at center, along with classmate Rhenn Armey at guard, who enters his third season in the Pirate starting five.
“Coming into this season I have a lot of expectations for us to be able to compete in each game we play,” said Keck. “We return a good core group of players coming off an eight-win season.
“Defensively we should be able to keep ourselves in games this season. It all depends on if we can hit enough shots to win the game. Our kids play extremely hard and that is all you can ask for as a coach.”
