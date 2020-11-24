DELTA
DELTA — Derek Sheridan’s second season saw improvement for the youthful Panthers, which had four players letter as freshman in a 7-17 campaign that saw the team earn a first-round sectional triumph before bowing out against a talented Cardinal Stritch team.
With that season under their belts, the Panthers have eyes on improvement in year three with Sheridan.
Leading scorer Braden Risner (10.9 ppg) does graduate, but the senior trio of Chase Stickley (6-4, forward, 1.4 ppg), Nick Mazurowski (6-0, forward) and Todd Sackschewsky (5-8, guard) bring back some valuable experience.
Bryce Gillen, a 6-2 wing, netted 4.2 points per contest last season, canning 17 triples on the year. Nolan Risner (6-2, guard/forward, 2.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg), James Ruple (6-0, guard/forward) and Bryar Knapp (5-8, guard, 1.2 pg) also got an early taste of the varsity level for the Panthers.
A sizeable freshman class will also try to make their mark with 6-2 forward Maverick Mercer and 5-7 guard Justin Ruple listed as varsity members, along with 5-10 sophomore wing Malachi Limpf.
“The Panthers will grow with experience, but we must stay healthy,” said Sheridan. “Rebounding and scoring by committee will be imperative.”
“The NWOAL is a very competitive league with good coaches and players who execute,” added the Panther mentor. “The NWOAL is a league where the play is physical so we’re hoping that the work our new players and returners did in the weight room this offseason helps us compete with our league opponents.”
EVERGREEN
METAMORA — It’s nearly impossible to overstate the magnitude of Evergreen’s magical 2019-20 season. The Vikings set a school record for wins with 25, won the school’s first-ever outright Northwest Ohio Athletic League title and finished one game short of the first-ever state tournament berth in school history.
Though C-N Player of the Year and third team all-Ohioan Mason Loeffler (19.3 ppg, second-all-time leading scorer in school history with 1,542 points) is gone, along with a talented group of five seniors, Jerry Keifer’s squad has hopes to stay in league contention in the veteran skipper’s 29th year as Evergreen coach.
Evergreen is 45-6 in the last two years and 6-5 junior Ethan Loeffler has been there from the beginning. The lanky forward averaged 6.4 points and 5.6 rebounds in a limited role behind his older brother and forward Nate Brighton (16.7 ppg, 13 rpg).
Guard Evan Lumbrezer, a 6-1 junior, will also see a bigger role after tallying 3.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.2 steals and a team-high 4.4 assists from his point guard spot. Junior forward RJ Shunck (6-6) will take on a bigger role after JV action last season while Jake Fuller (6-2, Sr., forward) and Dylan Hickerson (5-9, Sr., guard) battle for rotation spots following limited varsity action in 2019-20.
SWANTON
SWANTON — Swanton picked up a tournament victory and finished a tick back from the prior season with a 9-15 (2-5 NWOAL) campaign in 2019-20 under head coach Joel Visser.
However, with a pair of second team all-leaguers returning for their senior swan songs, Visser’s Bulldogs will try to make their breakthrough in the standings and power through to the top.
6-3 senior Andrew Thornton paced the Bulldogs with 12 points and 7.2 boards per night while fellow 6-3 senior Josh Vance (11.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg) was not far behind.
Length could be a strength for the Bulldogs this season, as sophomore Cole Mitchey, senior Jacob Campbell and senior Trent Weigel all tally in at 6-3, with 6-4 Blake Szalapski also in the mix.
A league finish above .500 would mark the first time in Visser’s tenure the program has earned that spot and the first time since a 4-3 mark in 2016-17.
