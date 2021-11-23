Year one of the Bryn Lehman era of Defiance basketball was more than even the son of DHS coaching wins leader Kirk Lehman anticipated.
Entering 2020-21 having lost seven seniors — including two 1,000-point scorers — and over 80 percent of its scoring and rebounding, the Bulldogs started with a bang by defeating D-I Findlay in their first game and racking up a 15-9 record in Lehman’s first season despite starting three sophomores.
With that large sophomore class now juniors and battle-tested through a varsity season in the rugged Western Buckeye League, the Bulldogs now have their sights and expectations set higher.
“We return a lot of guys that got valuable time last year,” explained Lehman of the versatile squad that beat Van Wert for a sectional title before falling 56-38 to eventual regional champion Lima Shawnee in districts. “The biggest change is that these kids that were young and growing up last year, they realize they can do it and can win at the varsity level. It’s a blessing and a curse because we know we can do it but now the target’s on our back.
“There was a definite devide between the teams we beat and the teams we lost to. We need to take that step and a lot of that stems from being more competitive. Teams aren’t going to lay over just because we had a good year last year.”
The main departure for the Bulldogs comes in senior C.J. Zachrich, who scored 9.1 ppg a season ago while shooting 44.7 percent from outside the arc. With the departures of TJ Nafziger (1.4 ppg) and Connor Black (0.1 ppg) to graduation and of wing Ta’Marrion Davis (3.2 ppg, 1.8 rpg) to transfer, there are some varsity spots to fill.
However, the Bulldogs return a sizeable core of six lettermen, including leading scorer Cayden Zachrich in the post and point guard Bradyn Shaw to run the show on the perimeter.
The 6-6 Zachrich finished the year averaging 11 points, 4.7 rebounds and two assists per game for the Bulldogs while shooting 54 percent from inside the arc and hitting 18 3-pointers (33 percent) and 25-of-35 free throws (71.4 percent) to garner third team all-WBL accolades.
Meanwhile, Shaw was the top 3-point shooter by volume for the Bulldogs with 51 makes from long range at a 39 percent clip, tallying 9.6 ppg, 2.9 rpg and 3.6 apg as a second team all-league honoree.
Senior Joe Lammers (5.4 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 21 3-pointers) is also back and can provide scoring spark at any minute. After suffering a foot injury in the football preseason, Lammers could potentially rejoin varsity action by the end of the calendar year.
Perhaps the Bulldogs’ greatest strength comes in the other group of returning players, however, as 6-2 Tyler Frederick and the 6-1 David Jimenez and Isaac Schlatter (honorable mention all-WBL) also are back for their junior campaigns.
Though their statistics aren’t eye-popping, the trio provide the flexibility and tenacity Lehman is looking for on defense and the ability to switch and harass opposing ballhandlers.
Jimenez is the top scorer of the group at 7.3 ppg returning with 3.7 rpg, 3.1 apg and 13 longballs (30.2 percent) with Schlatter averaging 6.5 ppg (66 percent inside arc), 4.8 rpg, 3.2 apg with 24 steals and Frederick 1.2 pg, 2.8 rpg and 1.5 apg.
“Team defense will be a strength, most of our defenders are versatile and can switch onto anyone,” said Lehman, whose roster of wings will also include 6-1 junior Aidan Kiessling (0.6 ppg, 0.3 rpg in eight games). “We have the potential to frustrate teams defensively and can be steady offensively but potential doesn’t mean much. We need to keep improving physically and competing daily.
“We’ve got to have that edge. We’re not going to out-jump teams and be bigger than most teams. That’s what’s fun about Defiance basketball, it’s a grind. It’s not always exciting but it’s competitive and it’s representative of the community with five people working together towards a common goal.”
Against teams with some bigger rosters, depth in the post will be key as 6-7 senior Mark Jordan will join the varsity lineup along with 6-3 senior Nick Mitchell and 6-4 junior Xavier Irvin. None of the three saw varsity action a season ago.
Other varsity newcomers include sophomores Antonio Lopez (5-10) and Brogan Castillo (6-0) and 5-11 senior Kenny Baskin. Lopez saw time in five games at the varsity level but did not score.
Though the team is versatile, handling defensive pressure in the full court will be an area of improvement as the Bulldogs averaged just over 10 turnovers per contest. With another year of seasoning for Zachrich and the wings in the lineup, Lehman’s squad will also look to boost rebounding numbers in 2021-22 and bridge the gap of being out-rebounded 28.7 to 24.3 a year ago.
Defiance saw its ups and downs a season ago, starting 2-0 before losing four games in five tries in December. A stretch of seven wins in eight weeks in January against opponents that finished with worse records was halted by a tough 71-53 road loss at Ottawa-Glandorf but capped well with a gritty home win over Wapakoneta and a 53-50 win at Lima Central Catholic in the season finale.
Anthony Wayne returns to the slate after being replaced in 2020 by D-I power Toledo St. John’s due to Lucas County Health Department orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A trip to Findlay on Nov. 26 starts things off for the new season in Bulldog Country ahead of a stretch of five straight home games from Nov. 27-Dec. 11, including a tilt against WBL title contender St. Marys on Dec. 10.
That run is followed by four straight road games against Van Wert, Anthony Wayne, Shawnee and Wauseon to take the schedule into 2022. Marquee home games against Archbold (Jan. 18) and Ottawa-Glandorf (Feb. 11) dot the slate while trips to Lima Bath (Jan. 28) and Wapakoneta (Feb. 18) loom in the league along with a Jan. 29 trip to “The Grand Canyon” for the 174th meeting all-time against rival Napoleon.
“The league will be really tough,” said Lehman, who cited St. Marys and O-G as league favorites with Defiance showing potential to join the mix with improvement. “St. Marys and Ottawa-Glandorf have superstars, Shawnee returns a few guys that want to prove they can hold their own, Van Wert returns a ton of seniors with a great junior class and Lima Bath has five, six guys that will be playing their fourth varsity season with a tremendous new coach. It will be an absolute grind.”
