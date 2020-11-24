The 2020-21 season will be one of transition for the Defiance Bulldogs.
Outside of replacing two 1,000-point scorers and seven total graduated lettermen that made up 83.9 percent of scoring, 89.4 percent of rebounding and 84.2 percent of assists in last year’s district runner-up squad, the program will go in a new direction after the retirement of the winningest coach in school history, Kirk Lehman.
Going forward, a familiar face will guide the Blue and White as 2008 DHS grad and assistant coach Bryn Lehman, Kirk’s son, will slide over to the first chair on the bench to lead the team.
A varsity roster made up of three seniors, one junior and six sophomores will take to the hardwood this season, and only two of those 10 players saw varsity game action in all 25 of the Bulldogs’ games last season.
Senior forward CJ Zachrich (6-5, 4.2 ppg, 20 made 3-pointers) is the top returning scorer for Defiance while sophomore point guard Bradyn Shaw averaged 2.7 points and 1.5 assists while backing up starter Jacob Hutcheson (3 ppg, 5 apg, honorable mention all-WBL).
“It’s definitely being thrown into the fire,” admitted Lehman. “There’s a lot of things the younger guys don’t anticipate but it’s been nice to have such an experienced staff to bounce things off of.”
Former Ayersville head coach Jaymes Zachrich and former Edon and Paulding baseball coach Brock Bergman are varsity assistants while former Continental girls hoops head coach Jaaci Carr is the JV boys head coach for the Bulldogs.
One of the toughest tasks for the Bulldogs this season will be replacing the scoring of graduated 1,000-point scorers Will Lammers (15 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 52 3-pointers) and Tyrel Goings (13.4 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 55 percent field goals). Coupled with the steady play of graduated seniors Jack Vander Horst (5.2 ppg, 22 3-pointers, 1.6 apg) and Caden Kline (4 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 3 apg, 1.5 spg), new roles will be taken on by the whole roster.
“We can expect, fans can expect and opponents can expect a more balanced attack this year,” explained Lehman. “We’ve kinda went as Will and Tyrel went the last couple years. There’s no positive in losing two 1,000-point scorers … but it’s a lot of guys that have played together a long time, even though they’re young. This group doesn’t mind who does the scoring, they all have that similar mindset of wanting to win.”
Shaw and Zachrich will take on two of the starting spots for Lehman’s first varsity team with sophomore forward Cayden Zachrich (6-5) and junior guard Joe Lammers (5-11, 1.8 ppg in 12 varsity games) and sophomore wings David Jimenez (6-0) and TJ Nafziger (6-3) in the rotation.
“This group, they’ve been together for three, four years now and some longer than that,” said Lehman. “It’s kinda amazing from the coaches’ perspective to see that they do have a real knack for knowing where and when someone’s cutting and where they are on the floor. It’s not necessarily things implemented in the offence but things they’ve just known for a long time.
“Isaac Schlatter (6-0, So.) and David Jimenez have an unbelievable feel for the game, with a lot of intangibles that not many players present. Cayden Zachrich might be our best passer and he’s a post player. We’re going to have some flexibility.”
That flexibility will allow the Bulldogs to provide plenty of different looks for opponents, explained the DHS mentor.
“It adds some excitement for the guys, when they’re not fit into a box,” said Lehman. “I’m not saying our offense or the program is the Wild West, but it’s nice when you have extra options at positions. Jimenez can probably play one through four, Cayden Zachrich can be anything from a two to a five, just like his brother CJ. We’re very fortunate in many positions.”
Senior Connor Black, a 6-4 forward and sophomores Aidan Kiessling (6-1, guard), Tyler Frederick (6-2, guard/forward) and Schlatter round out the varsity roster.
With such a raw roster, a rugged schedule will mean a trial by fire for the Bulldogs, with the speed of the game and rebounding being some areas of concern.
“When you think about successful teams, they get easy baskets. Early on with the speed of the varsity game, I don’t know how many easy baskets we’re going to get,” said Lehman. “Secondly, rebounding is big. Caden and Tyrel cleaned up a lot of possessions both on the offensive and defensive end. If we can rebound, we can have a lot of success, but it’s a big step up from freshman/JV ball to the varsity game.”
The opportunity to blaze a new trail is one that Lehman and the youthful Bulldogs are looking forward to.
“We’ve been big about, this is a new team and you’re going to build your own destiny,” said Lehman .”There’s plenty of opportunity for guys to step up. This is a really, really good young group but we’re going to have to keep them engaged and excited because it’s a grind. It can be really frustrating at times but there’s a lot of reward that comes from it. The first four weekends of the schedule are an absolute gauntlet. Once the game starts to slow down, we should see those dividends.”
The month of December alone will feature road games against Liberty-Benton, Paulding, Rossford and Bryan while the Bulldogs draw Division I Findlay and Anthony Wayne and WBL powerhouse Lima Shawnee, which returns league Player of the Year George Mangas from last season’s top-ranked 25-0 squad.
“I just want to see improvement defensively and rebounding,” said Lehman of goals for the season. “We’ve got some guys that are skilled offensively, we’ll find ways to score. A lot of it comes down to effort, that’s why we’ve had success the last 20 years. Coach Lehman did such a good job of preaching effort over everything else, maybe people thought we were drawing up crazy X’s and O’s to shut people down. There’s so much that comes just from going after every loose ball and just out-playing your opponent.”
