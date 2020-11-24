BRYAN — 2020 marked a landmark season for the Bryan boys basketball program as the Golden Bears claimed a sectional title for the first time since 2002 and upended second-seeded St. Marys for a Division II district berth.
Though a trio of all-league honorees depart, the gritty Golden Bears have plenty to be excited about with veteran post play and an influx of some young talent on the perimeter for head coach Brandon Fisher’s fifth season.
The biggest name back, in more than just production, is 6-6 senior forward Titus Rohrer. Paired with gradutated forward Reese Jackson (6-8, 12.5 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 36 blocks, first team all-NWOAL) as twin towers in the paint, Rohrer nabbed a second-team all-NWOAL nod with averages of 12 points and six boards per night during the Bears’ 16-8 campaign.
Rohrer, a first team all-Northwest District receiver this season in football, will be joined by 6-2 forward Canon Lamberson in the post after Lamberson tallied 3.6 points and three caroms per contest last season.
“Our perimeter shooting has ta chance to be stronger overall this year with all the guards we’ll have coming in,” explained Fisher, now 55-40 as Bryan mentor. “We also still have a very strong presence in the post with our seniors. We’ve got a nice mix of size and competitiveness.
Shooting will be a key facet for the Bears’ offense to replace after the graduation of senior sniper Caleb Zuver (9.7 ppg, 45 3-pointers, honorable mention all-NWOAL) and point guard Connor Arthur (7.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 3.8 apg, 2.2 spg).
Senior Braiden Showalter and junior A.J. Martinez will be leaned on for more production this season as junior Carter Brown and sophomore Evan Cox will join the two at the guard spots. Some athleticism on the wings will infuse the Bears’ roster with 6-1 senior Keith Huard, juniors Jaylin Damron and Logan Moss and 6-3 forward Craig Jackson cited as promising newcomers to the Bryan varsity roster.
“We lost a lot of senior talent and scoring from last year,” noted Fisher. “We really only have two guys back that played a lot of varsity minutes a year ago so other guys will have to step in quickly. We also need to figure out who is going to be the point guard.”
Staying healthy will also be a main key as the Bears find their way early and try to build depth with all the new faces.
“Our kids have gotten more competitive over the last four years and we hope that will continue,” added the Bryan head honcho. “A lot of these guys are hungry to contribute and that is exciting to have as a coach and a team. I think we’ve got a chance to be pretty good defensively with different guys as well.”
The Bears were tested by a tough schedule a season ago as all but one of the teams’ eight losses came to squads with a winning record (Defiance twice, Wauseon twice, Archbold, Ottawa-Glandorf, Evergreen).
COVID-19 protocols due to a positive test in the program have caused the first two games of the Bears’ season against Ottawa-Glandorf and Tinora to be postponed, with a potential season opener coming Dec. 4 at home against Wayne Trace.
“I hope we get to play and keep everyone healthy this year,” said Fisher. “It’s been the craziest year anybody’s seen as far as coaching goes and we want to make sure we’re keeping our kids healthy, first and foremost. Last year, we had many injury and sickness issues ... and the kids still had a good season. I hope they’re more hungry and confident because of that.
“We have a good mix of different pieces and positions so if they can gel, we can be good. I’m most excited to watch us defensively and hopefully that will pan out well too.”
